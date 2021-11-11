Trails, transport honorees unveiled

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced the award recipients for its Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP) for 2021.

For 2021, a total of 89 TAP applications ($27.6 million) were received and 47 projects were awarded for $10.3 million. A total of 48 RTP applications ($11 million) were received and 12 RTP projects were awarded for $1.2 million.

Southeast Arkansas recipients include:

• East Street-White Hall Avenue sidewalks sponsored by the city of White Hall, $260,000

• J.B. Payne Memorial Park Trail improvements sponsored by the city of Arkansas City, $98,000

• Delta Heritage Trail State Park Ph. 9-Snow Lake to Mozart, sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, $500,000

• Delta Heritage Trail State Park development of speed humps from Bunge Access to Arkansas City sponsored by the parks department, $140,000.