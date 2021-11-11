Troopers: Fiery crash kills Malvern woman

A Malvern woman was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Hot Spring County, after her vehicle became engulfed in flames, troopers said.

Jessica Berry, 30, was driving a Honda east on Arkansas 84, west of Irwin Road when the crash happened just before 2:10 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The Honda crossed the centerline into the path of a westbound 2008 Chevrolet, troopers said. The vehicles collided and traveled off the south side of the road, according to the report.

Troopers said Berry was pinned under the Chevrolet and both vehicles became engulfed in flames. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were listed in the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 541 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.