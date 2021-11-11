Veterans Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected today by the Veterans Day holiday:

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: Routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: Routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Regular schedule.

North Little Rock: Routes will run one day late. Crews will work through the weekend.

Sherwood: Routes will run one day late..

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County : North of the river: Regular schedule.

South of the river: Regular schedule.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed.

Jacksonville: Offices closed.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices closed.

Little Rock: Offices closed.

Maumelle: Offices closed.

North Little Rock: Offices closed.

Sherwood: Offices closed.

Wrightsville: Offices closed.

Pulaski County: Offices closed.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed.

State: Offices closed.

Federal: Offices closed.

State Capitol: State Capitol offices are closed, but the building will remain open.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices closed.

POST OFFICE

Offices are closed. Deliveries will not be made today, and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Main library and all branches closed.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Library closed.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open regular hours.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: Regular schedule.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Pulaski County Special: Regular schedule.

ROCK REGION METRO

Offices will be open. Bus routes will run regular schedule.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be open.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces in observance of Veterans Day, but metered parking at the airport will be enforced.