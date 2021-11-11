Volunteers escape Salukis' upset bid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Jordan Walker scored 14 points, Alexus Dye had 12 points and 13 rebounds and No. 15 Tennessee turned a 9-0 fourth-quarter run into a 17-2 game-closing surge to beat Southern Illinois 59-49 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Walker had seven points and Tamari Key and Sara Puckett both had the only five points they scored in the critical run after the Salukis had the Volunteers on the ropes.

Southern Illinois, which led 30-27 at the half and 42-38 after three quarters, was up 47-42 after a deep three-pointer by Makenzie Silvey and a fastbreak layup by Quierra Love with 5:24 to play. At that point the Salukis had made eight three-pointers and the Volunteers were 0 for 13.

Walker then hit a three-pointer and Puckett followed with another three-pointer for the lead before Key made three free throws to make it 51-47 in favor of Tennessee. Abby Brockmeyer scored for Southern Illinois but Puckett and Key made layups and Walker scored four points in the last 36 seconds to wrap up the win.

Love led Southern Illinois with 13 points.

NO. 8 INDIANA 86,

BUTLER 63

INDIANAPOLIS -- Nicole Cardano-Hillary scored 29 points to lead No. 8 Indiana to a victory over Butler.

Cardano-Hillary shot 11 for 12 from the floor, including 7 for 8 on three-pointers, and had 5 rebounds and 5 assists to lead the Hoosiers, who shot 52%. Grace Berger added 18 points on 9-for-15 shooting, Mackenzie Holmes had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Ali Patberg had 10 assists.

Alex Richard scored 20 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Zoe Jackson added 18 points for Butler. The Bulldogs shot 50% but committed 18 turnovers.

NO. 17 OHIO STATE 71,

BUCKNELL 48

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points and No. 17 Ohio State pulled away from Bucknell in the second half for a win over Bucknell in the season opener for both teams.

The Buckeyes raced to a 20-7 lead late in the first quarter, which closed with a 7-0 Bucknell run. The Bison extended that run with the first eight points of the second quarter to grab the lead before Ohio State edged in front 28-24 at the half.

From there, the Buckeyes slowly pulled away. A 51-38 lead entering the fourth quarter grew to as much as 25 down the stretch.

Taylor Mikesell hit four three-pointers and added 14 points for Ohio State, which shot 56% in the second half with five of its seven three-pointers. The Buckeyes shot 28% in the first half, going 3 of 17 in the second quarter.

Taylor O'Brien scored 17 points for Bucknell, which shot 30% in the second half and finished 2 of 11 behind the arc.