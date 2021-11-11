Walmart plans massive warehouses near Dallas

Walmart Inc. plans to build two huge, automated warehouses in a Dallas suburb, creating about 1,000 full-time jobs, the company said Wednesday.

A 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center is set to open in 2023, Walmart said. A grocery distribution center measuring 730,000 square feet is expected to open in 2024. These will be among the largest high-tech distribution and fulfillment centers in Walmart's supply chain, the company said.

Both will be in Lancaster, Texas, about 15 miles south of downtown Dallas.

With the technology and trained workers, the centers will move more than twice the volume of a traditional fulfillment and grocery distribution center, the company said. About 40% of the new jobs will require science, technology and math skills, Walmart said.

"These high-tech facilities will include game-changing innovations that are radically disrupting the supply chain, getting products onto store shelves and items shipped to our customers even faster," said Joe Metzger, executive vice president of supply chain operations at Walmart U.S.