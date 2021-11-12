13 bill-backers in GOP targets of threats





WASHINGTON -- The last time Congress approved a major renewal of federal highway and other transportation programs, the votes were 359-65 in the House and 83-16 in the Senate. It was backed by nearly every Democrat and robust majorities of Republicans.

This year's $1 trillion infrastructure bill easily cleared the Senate 69-13 with GOP support, but crawled through the House last week by 228-206 with just 13 Republican votes. Those Republicans were savaged afterward by former President Donald Trump and hard-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who called them "traitors" while tweeting their names and office telephone numbers, and one of the 13 says he received a death threat.

This year's bill, triple the size of the 2015 measure, is a keystone of President Joe Biden's push to create jobs and build out the nation's roads, water systems, broadband coverage and other projects. A compromise between Senate Democrats and Republicans, it will send money into every state and is the kind of bill that politicians have loved promoting back home for decades. Biden plans to sign it Monday.

Democrats say GOP opposition to the bill is indefensible on policy and political grounds. But for many Republicans, infrastructure projects -- once an issue the two parties would reflexively work together on for mutual and national benefit -- now offer a complex political calculation.

As president, Trump repeatedly promised his own infrastructure plan but never produced one. But he opposes the current package and his ability to rally his conservative supporters against those who cross him was a factor as GOP lawmakers decided how to vote.

Even so, hard-right cries for retaliation against the 13 pro-infrastructure Republicans, largely moderates from the Northeast and Midwest, have prompted their own pushback.

"This notion that we're going to have people that are on the fringe, in terms of the Marjorie Taylor Greenes of the world and others, imposing some kind of a purity test on substance is lunacy," said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. Cheney has opposed Trump and the party's far right ever since backing his impeachment early this year.

Cheney opposed the bill, saying it contained clean energy and other provisions that would hurt Wyoming. She said the 13 Republicans who backed it are "among some of our very best members" who did it "because it was the right thing for their districts."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was among 19 Senate Republicans who voted for the bill in August.

McConnell, who doesn't have to worry about being reelected until 2026, said this week that he was "delighted" the measure was heading to Biden. A day earlier, McConnell had already drawn Trump's wrath.

Trump issued a statement denigrating GOP senators who'd backed the bill for "thinking that helping the Democrats is such a wonderful thing to do."

Those Republicans "should be ashamed of themselves, in particular Mitch McConnell," Trump wrote.

In an interview, the leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus said GOP lawmakers should consider removing from their posts the 10 of the 13 defectors who are the senior Republicans on committees and subcommittees.

"I respect their right to vote their districts and their conscience. But that doesn't mean that they should get the privilege of leading" House Republicans, said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Before last week's vote, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said it would be "very difficult" for Republicans to promote backing the infrastructure bill during their campaigns because it is so closely linked to Democrats' accompanying $1.85 trillion social and climate measure, which the GOP has opposed.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., who switched parties in 2019, said he supported the infrastructure bill because his state would receive over $20 billion "we desperately need."

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a bicameral meeting with lawmakers working on the tax cuts in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the White House in Washington, Dec. 13, 2017, attending the meeting are, from left, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, Trump, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah; Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., and Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich. This year&#x2019;s $1 trillion infrastructure bill easily cleared the Senate by a 69-13 vote with some GOP support. But the bill crawled through the House last week by a 228-206 margin with just 13 Republican votes. Those 13 GOP members have come under harsh criticism from former President Donald Trump and others. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)



