Little Rock, circa 1930: The Union Trust Co. started as a brokerage firm in 1885 and moved to this art deco building at the corner of Fourth and Louisiana streets in 1929. Its Minnesota granite facade bore sculpted panels representing the progress of industry and agriculture. In 1934 it became Union National Bank, which built its own high-rise in the 1970s. This building was razed in 1978, and a parking deck is on the site today.

