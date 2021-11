Arkansas State women at Oklahoma

Arkansas State at Oklahoma

WHEN 10:30 a.m. Central

WHERE Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.

RECORDS ASU 1-0; Oklahoma 1-0

SERIES Oklahoma leads 4-1.

TV Bally Sports Southwest

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr.7.03.0

Keya Patton, 5-8, Jr.9.06.0

Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Fr.13.01.0

Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr.8.03.0

Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr.19.04.0

COACH Matt Daniel (21-31 in third season at ASU and 164-166 overall)

Oklahoma

NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

Kelbie Washington, 5-6, Fr.2.01.0

Ana Llanusa, 5-11, Sr.19.04.0

Taylor Robertson, 5-11, Sr.17.08.0

Madi Williams, 5-11, Sr.19.04.0

Nydia Lampkin, 6-3, Sr.2.02.0

COACH Jennie Baranczyk (1-0 in first season at Oklahoma and 192-96 overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUOklahoma

83.0Points for73.0

52.0Points against71.0

-13.0Rebound margin-2.0

+20.0Turnover margin+6.0

34.7FG pct.40.3

27.33-pt pct.37.0

79.2FT pct.81.8

CHALK TALK In her last seven seasons at Drake, Baranczyk's teams went 109-17 in Missouri Valley Conference play and never finished worse than second in the league. ... The Red Wolves have made at least one three-pointer in 96 consecutive games. ... ASU will play in the Sooner State again this month in Tulsa during Thanksgiving weekend in the ORU Thanksgiving Classic against Oral Roberts and Abilene Christian.