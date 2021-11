Arkansas women vs. UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas

WHEN Noon

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0-1; Arkansas 1-0

SERIES Arkansas leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KQSM-FM, 92.1, in Fayetteville; KFPW-AM, 1230, and KFPW-FM, 94.5, in Fort Smith; KURM-AM, 790, and KURM-FM, 100.3, in Rogers

INTERNET ArkansasRazorbacks.com, SEC Network-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Samara Spencer, 5-9, Fr.12.03.0

G Makayla Daniels, 5-9, Jr.15.06.0

G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Sr.0.04.0

G Sasha Goforth, 6-1, So.8.05.0

F Erynn Barnum, 6-2, Jr.12.06.0

COACH Mike Neighbors (79-50 in fifth season at Arkansas, 177-91 in his career)

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kaila Walker, 5-5, Jr.0.01.0

G Bryana Langford, 5-9, Sr.5.01.0

F Takaylyn Busby, 5-10, So.2.03.0

F Shekinah Rachel, 6-2, Jr.0.03.0

C Khadijah Brown, 6-3, Sr.25.013.0

COACH Dawn Thornton (12-43 third season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

TEAM COMPARISON

ArkansasUAPB

85.0Points for60.0

33.0Points against65.0

16.0Rebound margin6.0

12.0Turnover margin2.0

46.8FG pct.44.1

33.33-pt. pct.33.3

63.3FT pct.42.9

CHALK TALK UAPB has nine newcomers on the roster, including seven transfers. ... Fifth-year senior Khadijah Brown is a preseason All-Southwestern Athletic Conference second-team selection.

-- Paul Boyd