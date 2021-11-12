Central Arkansas Water ready to operate troubled water utility if court grants it control, CEO says

Central Arkansas Water is prepared to step in to operate a troubled municipal water system in Perla should a circuit court judge this morning order the system into receivership, Central Arkansas Water's chief executive officer said during a board meeting Thursday.

A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Stephen Shirron of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which covers Grant and Hot Spring counties.

Perla is a small community of roughly 250 residents just east of Malvern and less than 50 miles southwest of Little Rock.

The city of Malvern sued Perla as well as the Perla Water Association in circuit court in February 2018.

Malvern supplies Perla with water. One month earlier, Perla failed to pay its monthly bill in full, according to the complaint, and at the time the complaint was filed Perla had an overdue balance of nearly $56,000.

An amended complaint filed in April 2019 said Perla's outstanding bill had increased since the original complaint was filed, and at the time the amended complaint was filed the overdue balance stood at nearly $224,000.

Meanwhile, as that case proceeded, the Perla Water Association filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas in May 2019, records show.

In a motion filed Sept. 13 in circuit court, Malvern requested that Central Arkansas Water be appointed receiver over Perla's water and wastewater systems and said the utility had agreed to serve as receiver for Perla.

In an answer and counterclaim filed later that month, Gregory Crain, an attorney representing Perla and the municipal water association, said the defendants had entered into a contract for the sale of the association to Central States Water Resources, Inc. in a $1,150,000 deal expected to close on or before the end of November.

The claim from Malvern amounted to tortuous interference with a contract, Crain wrote.

Central States Water Resources is a private water and wastewater company based in St. Louis.

Crain wrote that if Central Arkansas Water is appointed receiver in the interim, the utility "should be ordered to consummate the sale and distribute the proceeds first to pay Defendants [sic] debts with the remainder distributed to the Town of Perla."

At Thursday's Central Arkansas Water board of commissioners meeting, Chief Executive Officer Tad Bohannon said the utility was prepared to go to the hearing and answer the judge's questions.

"This is a matter of public health, this is not just a matter of efficient operation or saving ratepayers' money," he said.

He described Perla's receipt in May of a failure-to-comply letter from the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment tied to a prior consent administrative order from 2020.

Unpermitted discharges of sewage onto the ground were indicated by a May 2021 report from the state's Office of Water Quality, he said.

Improvements are estimated to total close to $4 million to a system with roughly 800 customers, Bohannon said, explaining that "it's not a big system, but there's a lot of work to be done because of the years of neglect."

The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission has indicated it is prepared to provide a $225,000 grant for Central Arkansas Water to do an assessment, he told commissioners.

Bohannon said the utility's crews were ready to work all weekend to try to get the system up and running should the judge give the order. He suggested the work would be paid for by the Perla system or grants, as opposed to the ratepayers of Central Arkansas Water.

In June, Perla Mayor Raymond Adams told Little Rock television station KATV, Channel 7, that Malvern was billing Perla for water it was not using. He suggested subterfuge by Malvern Water Works, or potentially within Perla's own water department, KATV reported.

Crain, the attorney representing Perla, did not immediately return a voicemail Thursday evening.