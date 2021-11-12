Chaffee Crossing prepares for annual Veterans Day event in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- Chaffee Crossing Historic District's annual Veterans Day Parade returns Saturday, with several events to recognize area veterans.

"This is a huge community event in Fort Smith and this region," said Lorie Robertson, director of marketing for the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority. "We are a military community, and this is very in line with what our culture is. We love our veterans, and we want to show them appreciation. We make it important to set aside this time each year to honor them and to thank them for their service and their sacrifices, and their families' as well."

A veteran honors ceremony will be at Chaffee Crossing Veterans Memorial before the parade, with presentations courtesy of U.S. Sen. John Boozman's office.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. and celebrate the 68th anniversary of Ebbing Air National Guard Base and the 80th anniversary of construction starting at Fort Chaffee, Robertson said.

She said there will also be recognition of Gen. Adna Chaffee's grandson, Sgt. Maj. Adna Romanza Chaffee IV, who died earlier this year, and a recognition for four area veterans recently inducted to the Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame.

"Veterans Day is a celebration where we honor all of the men and women who have sworn an oath to protect and defend our freedoms," said Lt. Col. Michael P. Martin, 188th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group commander at Ebbing, and a planned speaker at the event. "It's a day we honor and celebrate all of our National Guard citizen soldiers and airmen who have served proudly and distinctively in every major conflict our nation has faced."

The parade is roughly an hour long and starts at noon with the theme "Our Wounded Warriors." The parade starts at the intersection of Ward and Taylor avenues, heading to Roberts Boulevard, then east to Terry Street, and ends at the intersection of Terry and Ward.

The event especially recognizes veterans who served from the Persian Gulf War to today, Robertson said.

Parade grand marshal is retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Carder Ferguson.

Near the Chaffee Barbershop Museum, at 7313 Terry St., there will be a Fort Smith National Cemetery Wall of Honor listing the more than 18,000 veterans interred there.

Other activities before and during the parade include performances by Gabrielle Gore and the James Strong Band, food trucks, veteran information booths, a kids' area, and covid-19 and flu vaccination stations.

The Redevelopment Authority is also accepting donations of new socks, hats, gloves and canned goods for the Antioch for Youth & Family veteran food pantry, Robertson said.