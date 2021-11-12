Colby Fulfer, Springdale city chief of staff, announces bid for state Senate

SPRINGDALE -- Colby Fulfer, chief of staff for Springdale's city government, announced his bid Wednesday for the state Senate District 7 seat vacated Oct. 28 by Lance Eads.

Fulfer announced his plans at a news conference in which Mayor Doug Sprouse and Eads also spoke, extending their support. Fulfer has two announced opponents so far in his Republican primary bid: former state Rep. Jim Bob Duggar and Steven Unger, a retired Navy captain. No Democrat nor other candidates had announced as of Wednesday.

Eads resigned to take a lobbying job, requiring a special election to fill the vacancy. Candidate filing in the special election's partisan primaries begins Monday and ends one week later. The primary is Dec. 14. The special election is Feb. 8.

"This was not on my radar a week ago," Fulfer, 43, said during his announcement at Springdale Country Club. "I wasn't willing to give up what I do for the city."

He changed his mind after finding out he could keep his job as city chief of staff and still serve in the Legislature.

Fulfer formerly owned the Westfield Chapel Funeral Home in Springdale, selling that business in 2018.