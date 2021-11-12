Colder areas of U.S. seeing surge of virus





The delta variant of the coronavirus is driving up U.S. covid-19 hospitalizations in the Rocky Mountain West and fueling disruptive outbreaks in the North, a worrisome sign ahead of this winter.

While trends are improving in Florida, Texas and other Southern states that bore the worst of the summer surge, it's clear that the delta variant isn't done with the United States. Covid-19 is on the rise in the north as people head indoors for the winter, close their windows and breathe stagnant air.

"We're going to see a lot of outbreaks in unvaccinated people that will result in serious illness, and it will be tragic," said Dr. Donald Milton of the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

In recent days, a Vermont college suspended social gatherings after a spike in cases tied to Halloween parties. Boston officials shut down an elementary school to control an outbreak. Hospitals in New Mexico and Colorado are overwhelmed.

In Michigan, the three-county metropolitan Detroit area is again becoming a hot spot for transmissions, with one hospital system reporting nearly 400 covid-19 patients. Mask-wearing in Michigan has declined to about 25% of people, according to a combination of surveys tracked by an influential modeling group at the University of Washington.

"Concern over covid in general is pretty much gone, which is unfortunate," said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director at health departments in 20 central and northern Michigan counties. "I feel strange going into a store masked. I'm a minority. It's very different. It's just a really unusual atmosphere right now."

New Mexico is running out of intensive-care beds despite the state's above-average vaccination rate. Waning immunity may be playing a role. People who were vaccinated early and have not yet received booster shots may be driving up infection numbers, even if they still have some protection from the most dire consequences of the virus.

"Delta and waning immunity -- the combination of these two have set us back," said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington. "This virus is going to stick with us for a long, long time."

The delta variant dominates infections across the U.S., accounting for more than 99% of the samples analyzed.

No state has achieved a high enough vaccination rate, even when combined with infection-induced immunity, to avoid the type of outbreaks happening now, Mokdad said.

Progress on vaccinations continues, yet nearly 60 million Americans age 12 and older remain unvaccinated. That's an improvement since July, when 100 million were unvaccinated, said White House covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients.

First shots are averaging about 300,000 per day, and the effort to vaccinate children ages 5-11 is off to a strong start, Zients said at a briefing Wednesday.

Virginia Tech's Linsey Marr, a leading researcher on the airborne spread of the coronavirus, predicted the northward spread of the virus in a Twitter post Sept. 15. The virus spreads in the air and can build up in enclosed rooms with poor ventilation. Colder weather means more people are indoors breathing the same air, Marr said.

Imagine that everyone you spend time with is a smoker, and you want to breathe as little of their smoke as possible, she said.

"The closer you are to a smoker the more exposure you have to that smoke," Marr said. "And if you're in a poorly ventilated room, the smoke builds up over time."

Marr said she and her vaccinated family will use rapid tests before gathering for Christmas to check for infection.

"Delta really surprised us. We thought the vaccine would help end this, but things are still dragging on. It's hard to know what's going to happen next," Marr said.

The rate at which fully vaccinated residents are getting the shots is highest in the states that also have high rates of new coronavirus cases, including Alaska, North Dakota and Montana, according to a review of state data by The Washington Post.













VACCINATIONS

In parts of the country where health officials will not impose mask and vaccination mandates to curb the virus's spread, or have had their powers stripped away by Republican state lawmakers or governors, boosters are one of the few shields left for those worried about contracting and spreading the virus.

"It's really become impossible for local public health authorities to implement any sort of social distancing measures that could help slow down the spread," said Matt Kelley, CEO of the Montana Public Health Institute. "Getting that booster shot is one of the few tangible things that you can do to protect yourself."

Just over half of Montana's population has been fully vaccinated, ranking 35th in the nation, but nearly 1 in 5 of vaccinated Montanans received boosters, ranking second in the nation.

Montana is among a dozen states leading the nation in both infections and booster rates: Vermont, Idaho, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wyoming, Michigan, Colorado, Alaska, New Mexico and North Dakota. Most of those states also have had overall low vaccination rates. Vermont is an outlier with the nation's highest vaccination rate and booster rate.

Several states that successfully vaccinated the vast majority of their population -- including New York, California, New Jersey and the District of Columbia -- have since seen a lull in new cases and a smaller share of immunized residents getting boosters. Booster rates are also low in poorly vaccinated states where infections have calmed, such as Georgia, Texas, Mississippi and North Carolina. That has worried some public health authorities.

"I think it's an unfortunate human response to not take action until it's closer to you, but the idea behind vaccines and public health is to take action now before the holidays and before winter comes," said California State Epidemiologist Erica Pan.

Some low-infection states with high booster rates such as Tennessee and Kentucky are just emerging from late-summer surges of the delta variant.

Public health authorities in some areas that successfully immunized the majority of their populations for their first and second doses are now raising alarms about their constituents not showing up for booster shots.

New Jersey prided itself on being the nation's seventh-most-vaccinated state, but now only 13% of vaccinated adults have received an additional dose, one of the lowest percentages in the nation.

State officials said the percentage of those eligible to receive a booster is higher at 21%. To drive up those numbers, a New Jersey state vaccination call center sent 3 million text messages to vaccinated residents with information about booster shots and fielded nearly 47,000 calls to a dedicated hot line.

San Francisco officials have been urging senior citizens to get booster shots before the holidays after only one-fifth of residents over the age of 65 received an additional dose as of Oct. 25. They cited September data showing vaccinated senior citizens were being hospitalized with the coronavirus, stressing that the rates were even higher among the unvaccinated.

The share of eligible senior citizens receiving boosters has since increased to one-third as of Monday. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's health director, credited the growth to efforts to reduce barriers for booster shots, including mobile vans, allowing residents to self-attest that they are eligible, and offering boosters for parents and grandparents accompanying children for vaccinations.

He predicted San Francisco and other highly vaccinated jurisdictions where cases are low right now will eventually catch up to the likes of Alaska and Montana in giving boosters.

"In some of these cases, you might see a slightly slower uptick because you have so many people eligible for a booster," Colfax said. "Because we have such high rates of vaccination, I have confidence we will see booster rates increase. I think it's really a matter of making sure people understand the importance of it going into the holiday season."

In a deviation from national recommendations, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday that allows any resident 18 or older access to a covid-19 booster shot, another step to prevent hospitals and health care workers from being overwhelmed by the state's surge in delta infections.

BOOSTER SHOTS

U.S. Food and Drug Administration rules allow booster shots for people 18 and over who are at high risk of exposure to the virus. The FDA also permits boosters for people 65 and older, and adults with special medical conditions. Polis' order declares all of Colorado at high risk of infection, significantly expanding the number of residents eligible.

"Because disease spread is so significant across Colorado, all Coloradans who are 18 years of age and older are at high risk and qualify for a booster shot," the Democratic governor said in his order.

Requests for comment from the FDA were not immediately returned Thursday, a federal holiday.

But at a White House briefing Wednesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emphasized the importance of getting boosters to those already eligible under the federal guidelines. She also stressed the importance of vaccinating children ages 5-11.

"As you likely know, FDA is currently looking at the data for expanding boosters to all populations," Walensky said.

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its covid-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older.

People who are fully vaccinated are still strongly protected against hospitalization and death from covid-19. But immunity against infection can wane over time, and the extra-contagious delta variant is spreading widely. U.S. health authorities want to shore up protection in at-risk people who were vaccinated months ago, though they emphasize that the priority remains getting the unvaccinated their first shots.

Polis has emphasized vaccinations as a top tool in fighting the latest surge that officials worry could overwhelm the state's hospital capacity by the end of the year. He's also expressed frustration in the past with the federal government's authorization of vaccines and their distribution.

"The Governor has been disappointed with the overly complex message from the CDC and the FDA on boosters and won't allow that to harm Coloradans who want the additional protection," Polis spokesman Conor Cahill said Thursday. "The Governor is confident that this clarification is well within the guidance of the CDC and FDA."

The last three school districts in Florida that required at least some students to wear masks are dropping their mandates for student facial coverings.

MASKS OPTIONAL

Starting Friday, grade school students in Miami-Dade schools can opt out of wearing masks if they have their parents' permission. Masks already had been optional for high school and some middle school students.

In neighboring Broward County, all students can go without masks starting the week after next. No opt-out form from parents is required, though the school district is strongly encouraging students to wear facial coverings, according to the Miami Herald. Masks already were optional for high school and technical college students.

In Alachua County, home to the University of Florida, masks will be optional provided parents have given their consent starting in early January when students return from winter break, The Gainesville Sun reported.

The three school districts were among eight Florida districts that had implemented mask mandates in defiance of the administration of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state's health department imposed a rule ordering districts to allow the parents the choice of whether their children wear masks.

The fight between the districts and the state resulted in docked school board salaries, withholding of district funding and had drawn the attention of federal education officials. A judge ruled last week that DeSantis was within his authority to allow parents to opt out of mask mandates.

Separately, the Archdiocese of Miami on Thursday said it would ease mask rules at its elementary schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. Starting Monday, students will be allowed to opt out of wearing masks if they are fully vaccinated. Masks have been optional for fully vaccinated students and teachers in high schools since the beginning of the academic year.

Information for this article was contributed by Carla K. Johnson, Ed White, Corey Williams and James Anderson of The Associated Press; and by Dan Keating, Fenit Nirappil and Katie Shepherd of The Washington Post.



