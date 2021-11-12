COLUMNIST: Is Cuba responsible for Havana syndrome? The United States better find out





Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced last week that he's appointing two veteran diplomats to lead the State Department's efforts on "Havana syndrome," a series of mysterious health episodes that first emerged at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba in 2016 and now include similar issues reported by over 200 diplomats, CIA operatives and national security officials in Washington and overseas.

In another encouraging move, Blinken said the department has "new technology" to help the government figure out what is causing the incidents, which have plagued three consecutive administrations and the U.S. intelligence community.

Havana syndrome has played havoc on their lives. And it all began in Cuba, where the government considers any U.S. presence to be a form of spying.

Doctors at the University of Miami and the University of Pennsylvania, who first treated the U.S. diplomats in Havana, eventually found evidence of brain injury and damage to the victims' inner ear's vestibular system, The Miami Herald reported.

Like the Obama and Trump administrations, President Joe Biden's team has not been able to explain the incidents. The Cuban government denies participating in any wrongdoing toward foreign diplomats.

The U.S. government suspects, but has not been able to confidently determine, that the episodes are attacks on American personnel by a foreign adversary.

The Biden administration believes it is getting closer to identifying who is responsible and understanding what mechanism is being used to cause the mysterious medical condition. We hope the answer comes quickly.