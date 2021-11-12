Comments welcomed on proposed Pulaski County Quorum Court redistricting

The Pulaski County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a series of meetings starting today to hear public comment on proposed redistricting for the county's Quorum Court.

Maps of the proposed redistricting plans can be viewed today during a 5 p.m. meeting in the Jeffrey Hawkins Conference Room at the Pulaski County Regional Building at 501 W. Markham, according to a news release. The commission will listen to comments during the meeting, make revisions and post the options via PDFs online.

Staffers also will post the map presented at the meeting in the foyer of the Pulaski County Regional Building, and a container will be placed by the maps for suggestions. The maps also may be presented at other locations in the future, the release says.

Three other meetings will be held to gather public opinion:

• 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Thompson Library, 38 Rahling Circle, Little Rock.

• 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bill Harmon Recreation Center, 51 Shelby Road, Sherwood.

• 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wrightsville City Hall, 13024 Arkansas 365, Little Rock.

Feedback also can be emailed to redistricting@votepulaski.net. Emails must include the person's name and their Pulaski County address.