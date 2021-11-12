Conway business owner in House race

Conway business owner Kim Slaughter will run for the new House District 56, setting up a Republican primary for a seat that has been held by the same Democratic representative since 2013.

In September, attorney Trent Minner announced that he would run for the current House District 72, before the Arkansas Board of Apportionment approved new legislative districts last month. Minner said on social media that he would run for the proposed House District 56.

The Board of Apportionment last month approved proposed new legislative districts, which will be finalized Nov. 29 and become law Dec. 30, barring any legal barriers.

Slaughter, 52, is owner of Toad Suck Mini Golf, as well as a marketing company.

She said she's getting into the race because she feels like government is becoming "for government by government instead of for the people by the people," particularly with regard to coronavirus-related restrictions, and regulations and taxes for small businesses.

"I just think that things are happening that people don't agree with," she said.

She also said she wanted to pass legislation that would allow for adoptive parents' insurance to cover a birth mother's prenatal care and fund an app to connect teenagers with unplanned pregnancies with adoptive parents.

Minner, 28, is an assistant attorney general in the office's public protection division. Asked for comment on Slaughter entering the race, he said: "This is what elections are all about."

"I look forward to continuing to talk with voters about conservative solutions to create better schools, job growth and increase access to healthcare," he said in a written statement. "Conway was an incredible place to grow up, and I'm excited to do my part for the future of my hometown."

Slaughter said she has more life experience, including being a business owner for almost 30 years.

Rep. Stephen Magie, D-Conway, is the incumbent. His fifth two-year term ends in January 2023, and Magie, an ophthalmologist, previously indicated that he intends to seek reelection.

The proposed district is entirely in Faulkner County. It is bordered by Prince Street and South Harkrider Street to the south; Rooster Road to the east; Pickles Gap Road and East Fork Cadron Creek to the north; and the county line to the west.

The filing period for candidates for state and federal offices in Arkansas is Feb. 22-March 1. The primary election and nonpartisan judicial election is May 24, according to the secretary of state's office.

The Arkansas House consists of 78 Republicans and 22 Democrats.