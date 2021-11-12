Counteroffensives

FAYETTEVILLE -- LSU could be riding a quarterback merry-go-round on Saturday with lefty starter Max Johnson and right-handed freshman Garrett Nussmeier against the University of Arkansas.

But where the game between the No. 25 Razorbacks (6-3, 2-3 SEC) and the Tigers (4-5, 2-4) is most likely to be won is in the trenches and on the shoulders of LSU big back Tyrion Davis-Price.

"They ran the ball a lot," Arkansas defensive end Tre Williams said of LSU's game plan last season. "That's kind of what we think they're going to do now."

It would make sense.

Davis-Price helped LSU control the tempo in last year's 27-24 win over the Razorbacks with 104 rushing yards on 24 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers a 17-7 lead in the second quarter.

LSU, working against a depleted Arkansas defensive front, racked up 24 first downs with 12-of-23 third-down conversions. The Tigers controlled the ball for 41:43 compared to the Razorbacks' 18:17 of possession time.

"They want to run it," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said.

Davis-Price is a 6-1, 223-pound junior who makes up for a lack of blazing speed with a sledgehammer style that has led to 731 rushing yards to rank fifth in the SEC. He has scored six touchdowns and averages 5.11 yards per carry.

Davis-Price is complemented by Corey Kiner, a 213-pound freshman, who has 227 rushing yards.

"I know they have a lot of big personnel," Arkansas safety Joe Foucha said. "I know they run the ball really well. They have a set of good backs they rotate a lot. I'm expecting them to run the ball a lot this game."

The Tigers' personnel losses, particularly on defense, have been well documented. However, the offense has been impacted with the loss of quarterback Myles Brennan and top wideout Kayshon Boutte, who still leads the SEC with nine receiving touchdowns despite playing in just six games.

Additionally, Coach Ed Orgeron said on his radio show Wednesday night the Tigers will be without offensive guards Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines. Pittman protege Brad Davis, the Tigers' first-year offensive line coach, has had a tough season with personnel issues on the front back in his hometown.

Pittman expects the Tigers to stick with their bread-and-butter schemes on Saturday.

"They're a big counter team," he said. "They'll run the naked boot off of that with Johnson. They want to establish the run.

"They're not as much zone as what they were earlier in the year, it doesn't seem to me like. They're more of a gap scheme, counter type. They love that play. They should. It's been going well for them."

Davis-Price has 591 rushing yards in the last four games, highlighted by a 287-yard, 3-touchdown effort in LSU's 47-42 win over Florida.

Outside of that eruption for 321 rushing yards against the Gators, LSU has only three other games with 100-plus rushing yards. The Tigers rank 13th in the SEC with 111.9 rushing yards per game and 12th in total offense with 372.3 yards per game. On the other side, Arkansas is seventh in the SEC in total defense (351.2) and ninth against the run (156.0).

The Johnson and Nussmeier dynamic will be one to watch. Orgeron said this week he had discussed "burning" Nussmeier's redshirt year with his father, Doug, the Dallas Cowboys' quarterbacks coach, and the family is all for it.

Nussmeier has completed 11 of 26 passes for 150 yards while playing in three games and would lose his redshirt status if he plays in two of the last three games.

Orgeron announced on Monday that Johnson would start against the Razorbacks, but Nussmeier would see early action and then the better performer would hold the reins.

Orgeron was asked on Wednesday whether Doug Nussmeier "forced" him to play his son.

"There was nothing like that. Not at all," Orgeron said. "It was about whether or not we were going to play him and burn his redshirt. You have to make a decision. I was protecting Garrett. I wasn't just going to put him in and burn his redshirt.

"There's nobody dictating me doing nothing. I run this program. And let me tell you something: His daddy is a football coach, he's a good man. ... That's a decision, to me, a family has to make and they made that decision, so we're going for it."

The Razorbacks feel like they're ready for either signal caller.

"I know they're going to rotate both quarterbacks," Foucha said. "So I know we're going to see both quarterbacks this game. Just making it hard for those guys, especially the freshman quarterback that they're going to rotate in, making it hard for him. That's going to be mainly what we do."

Williams, the Razorbacks' top pass rusher with six sacks, might be moved around to both edges, depending on which LSU quarterback is in the game.

"I'm mostly on the right side, so switching it up, moving to some different spots," Williams said.

Pittman said moving Williams to have him attack the lefty Johnson's blind side could be part of Arkansas' plan, but he didn't confirm it.

"I just know for a fact I've got to basically be effective on the edge and make him turn around," Williams said. "I know it's a dual threat because I know that they have that other quarterback too, that freshman. The plan is to welcome him to the SEC, you know what I'm saying?"