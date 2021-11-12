Courtney on road to recovery

University of Arkansas tight end commitment Dax Courtney's toughness and determination has him on track to be back on the field in half the time expected after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the first game of the season.

Courtney suffered the injury in Clarendon's 34-22 victory over Barton on Sept. 3 to end his senior season. Thirteen days later, he had surgery on his left knee and was told to expect a 10- to 12-month rehab before seeing the field again.

"But now it's right at five, so I cut off five to seven months of it," Courtney said.

With successful surgery performed by Dr. Aaron Wallace at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro and help from DeWitt-based physical therapists Kate Wingfield and Riley Counce, Courtney expects to be full speed in February.

"They all made it an easy process for me," Courtney said. "Obviously, you still have to go in there and put in work. Some days right after surgery you can't really do much, and they've been very understanding. It's just been a very good recovery so far. I hope to keep it going the same way."

Courtney, 6-6, 212 pounds, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Baylor, TCU, Penn State, Michigan State, Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State and others in August before his junior season.

He plans to enroll at Arkansas in January, and the February time frame should allow him to participate in offseason workouts and spring practice.

Courtney's grit and mental toughness should come as no surprise. He tore his medial patellofemoral ligament of the right knee in half during practice in the third week of his junior season. The ligament helps the kneecap in place.

After taking two weeks off to allow the swelling to go down, Courtney wrapped his knee to keep the kneecap in place and played the rest of the season before eventually having surgery the following February.

He kept the same mind set after hearing Wallace tell him of the expected rehab time for his latest injury.

"When he told me 10 to 12 months, I know there was no way I was going to stay off the field 10-12 months," Courtney said. "It was never a thought in my mind, 'All right, this is putting me out for a year.' It was, 'How fast can you get back?' and my thing was I wanted to get back before December 4 before the state championship, and that doesn't seem like it's in the cards, but also the state championship hasn't been played yet, so we'll keep you updated on that one."

For the second time in less than a year. Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and his staff reassured Courtney and his father Mark, who's the head coach of Clarendon, the scholarship was still there like it was after the first surgery.

"When I found out I tore my ACL, they were like scholarship is still good for sure," Courtney said. "You're still able to come in January. Everything is good. You just worry about getting healthy."

His lifelong dream to be a Hog, helps fuel his motivation during the rehab process.

"Playing for the state of Arkansas has obviously been a dream of mine, and that's really what's pushing me to keep going," Courtney said. "Yeah, the [NFL] league is like the ultimate goal. I want to go play in the league, but it's bigger than that now. You're playing for the state of Arkansas. You're playing for the state you grew up in. That's the biggest thing for me."

Razorback fans on Twitter have also been a source of inspiration.

"Anytime you post on Twitter, they're there for you," Courtney said. "I want to make sure I don't let them down. That's been the biggest words of encouragement throughout the whole process."

