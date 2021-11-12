Sections
Covid-19 vaccination clinics in Lowell set for today, Saturday

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

LOWELL -- A covid-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5 and older is planned from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at J.B. Hunt headquarters in Lowell.

Another large-scale clinic is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at J.B. Hunt. Vaccines for children ages 5-11 again will be available as well as first, second and third doses for people ages 12 and older.

The clinic will feature pediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Registration is encouraged for both clinics, but not required. Visit nwacouncil.org/nwavaccines to register.

Additional weekly pop-up vaccination events in both Washington and Benton counties will continue for all Arkansas residents, ages 5 and older. Visit nwacouncil.org/vaccine-calendar for more information.

