Covid ventilator use in Arkansas falls to 21-week low

The number of Arkansas' coronavirus patients who were on ventilators fell to 57 on Friday. The decrease from Thursday's 59 patients marked the second consecutive daily decline, putting the number at its lowest level since June 17.

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 515, the first increase in three days that was smaller than a week earlier and the first in four days that was below 600.

After rising the previous two days, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas' hospitals fell Friday by two, to 297.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 13, to 8,560.

"New cases are slightly lower than last week’s report with nearly 4,000 more tests than last Friday," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. "Vaccine doses administered yesterday were steady. Let’s all make the choice to protect ourselves and our family before the holidays are here."

The increase in cases on Friday was smaller by 42 than the one the previous Friday. As a result, the average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period fell slightly, to 477, after rising the previous two days.

Although the number of Arkansas' coronavirus patients on ventilators fell to a 21-week low, the number who were in intensive care rose by five, to 132, its highest level since Nov. 4.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied fell by 13, to 96.

People with covid-19 made up about 13% of all the state's patients who were in intensive care, up slightly from about 12% a day earlier.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 98, to 4,882, the largest number since Oct. 30. Friday was the fourth consecutive day in which the total had risen.

Meanwhile, the increase in the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered was 10,539, the fourth consecutive daily increase that was larger than the one a week earlier.

Third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for people who received their second doses at least six months ago, made up almost 57% of the latest increase.

The department's count of first doses rose by 3,166, the fourth consecutive daily increase that was larger than the one a week earlier.

More than 1,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine went to children ages 5-11, who became eligible for the shots in Arkansas last week after guidance was issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 7,632 Arkansas children in that age group had received their first doses as of Friday morning, Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said.

The average number of total doses administered to Arkansans of all ages each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 10,308, its highest level since the week ending Nov. 1.

The average for first doses rose to 3,212, its highest level since the week ending Sept. 6.

