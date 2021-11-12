Dillard’s 3Q profit up 44%

Little Rock-based Dillard’s Inc. continues its recovery from last year’s pandemic-related hits, reporting Thursday that third-quarter revenue grew 44% over the same period in 2020.

Before the stock markets opened for trading, the department store chain reported net income of $197.3 million, or $9.81 per share, for the quarter that ended Oct. 31. In the same quarter a year ago, Dillard’s recorded profits of $31.9 million, or $1.43 per share.

The results far exceeded the expectations of Wall Street analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters, who on average predicted third-quarter earnings of $5.52 per share.

In its third-quarter 2020 report, the company said its net income included a net tax benefit of $32.4 million, or $1.46 per share, related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. It also included a $2.2 million pretax loss related mainly to the sale of a store property.

Dillard’s net sales reached $1.51 billion in the quarter, compared to $1.05 billion in the same period a year ago. Those figures include service charges and income from other operations such as its construction business, CDI Contractors LLC, as well as merchandise sales.

The retailer’s shares surged in early trading Thursday to a new record high. The shares closed Thursday at $325.61, up $29.61, or 10%, on the New York Stock Exchange. In the past year, Dillard’s shares have traded between $44.69 and $364.08, which it reached mid-morning Thursday.

The company was happy with the quarter’s results, Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard II said in the earnings report. He attributed the increase in net income to continued strong sales combined with record gross margin and expense control.

“We ended the quarter in another strong cash position of $620 million after repurchasing $239 million of stock,” Dillard added.

The company’s total retail sales, which exclude CDI and other income, rose 47% to $1.46 billion. Sales in children’s and juniors’ clothing, as well as menswear and accessories outperformed other merchandise categories, Dillard’s said.

Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, were up 48% over last year’s third quarter. Such sales are considered a key indicator of a retailer’s health.

Dillard’s said gross margin, which also excludes CDI, grew “significantly” to 46.7% for the 13 weeks that ended on Oct. 30, compared to 36.6% in the same quarter last year. The improvement resulted from continued strong customer demand as well as better inventory management that led to decreased markdowns, the company said.

Inventory for the quarter dipped about 1% from last year’s. That may be at least partially attributed to ongoing supply chain issues, which Dillard’s said it is monitoring, “particularly with regard to shipping delays and disruptions in the global transportation network.” Retail operating expenses for the quarter fell 442 basis points, mainly because of decreased payroll and related expenses, Dillard’s reports said. “The company continues to operate with reduced operating hours and fewer associates,” Dillard’s said. “Management is particularly focused on the existing tight labor market, seeking to hire permanent and seasonal talent across multiple functions.

The retailer reported cash flow from operations over the last 39 weeks of $728 million, compared to $62.9 million at this point last year.

During the quarter, Dillard’s bought back $239.2 million worth of its stock under two share repurchase programs, the company said.

Dillard’s currently operates 250 department stores and 30 clearance centers across 29 states, as well as its online store. It opened a store in Grand Junction, Colo., during the quarter, and closed a clearance center in Harlingen, Texas.