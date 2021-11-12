Druggist loss called hard pill to swallow

Batson's Drug Store seems like a throwback to a simpler time. The independently owned pharmacy in Howard, Kan., still runs an old-fashioned soda counter and hand-dips ice cream. But the drugstore, the only one in the entire county, teeters on the edge between nostalgia and extinction.

Julie Perkins, pharmacist and owner of Batson's, graduated from the local high school and returned after pharmacy school to buy the drugstore more than two decades ago. She and her husband bought the grocery store next door in 2006 to help diversify revenue and put the pharmacy on firmer footing.

But with the pandemic exacerbating the competitive pressures from large retail chains, which can operate at lower prices, and from pharmaceutical middle men, which can impose high fees retroactively, Perkins wonders how long her business can remain viable.

She worries about what will happen to her customers if she can't keep the pharmacy running. Elk County, with a population of 2,500, has no hospital and only a couple of doctors, so residents must travel more than an hour to Wichita for anything beyond primary care.

"That's why I hang on," Perkins said. "These people have relied on the store from way before I was even here."

Corner pharmacies, once widespread in large cities and rural hamlets alike, are disappearing from many areas of the country, leaving an estimated 41 million Americans without easy access to pharmacies. An analysis by GoodRx, an online drug price comparison tool, found that 12% of Americans have to drive more than 15 minutes to reach the closest pharmacy or don't have enough pharmacies nearby to meet demand. That includes majorities of people in more than 40% of counties.

From 2003 to 2018, 1,231 of the nation's 7,624 independent rural pharmacies closed, according to the University of Iowa's Rural Policy Research Institute, leaving 630 communities with no independent or chain retail drugstore.

Independent pharmacies are struggling because of the vertical integration among drugstore chains, insurance companies and pharmaceutical benefit managers, which gives those companies market power that community drugstores can't match.

INSURERS, MIDDLEMEN

Insurers also have ratcheted down what they will pay for prescription drugs, squeezing margins to levels that pharmacists call unsustainable. As the insurers' drug plans steered patients to their affiliated drugstores, independent shops watched their customers drift away. They find themselves at the mercy of pharmaceutical middlemen, who claw back pharmacy revenue through retroactive fees and aggressive audits, leaving local pharmacists unsure if they'll end the year in the black.

That has a direct effect on customers, particularly older ones, who face higher co-pays for prescription medications if they have a drug plan, and higher list prices if they don't. If their local pharmacy can't survive, they may be forced to travel long distances to the nearest drugstore or endure waits to get their prescriptions from understaffed pharmacies serving more and more patients.

"Living in an area with low pharmacy density could increase wait times, decrease supply, and make it harder to shop around for prescription medications," said Tori Marsh, GoodRx's lead researcher on the "drugstore desert" study.

The financial pressures on independent drugstores began mounting two decades ago when Medicare instituted its Part D program using private insurance plans: Pharmacies' most frequent customers went from paying cash for list prices to using insurance coverage that paid lower negotiated rates.

Independent pharmacies saw their margins shrink. On average, a pharmacy's cost of dispensing a single prescription, factoring in labor, rent, utilities and other overhead, ranges from $9 to $15. But the reimbursement is often far less.

COMING UP SHORT

Multiple pharmacists said that about half of drug plan reimbursements fail to cover the costs of drugs and their overhead.

"Filling a generic prescription, from a financial standpoint, is like pulling the slots at a casino," said Ben Jolley, an independent pharmacist in Salt Lake City. "Sometimes you lose a quarter, sometimes you lose a buck, and sometimes you make $500. But you have to have those prescriptions that you make $500 on to make up for the losses on the rest of your meds."

Some pharmacies increase their list prices to ensure they capture the highest reimbursements that drug plans are willing to pay. But that raises prices for patients paying cash.

Jolley, who also works as a consultant for pharmacies across the country, said some pharmacists game the system by billing excessive charges for drugs they mix on-site or calling physicians to switch patients to more profitable drugs.

"Pharmacies that play this game get exceptionally wealthy," he said. "Most pharmacies either don't feel comfortable playing this game or aren't aware that that's how the system works, so they get left behind. That's why you see all these pharmacies closing."

Pharmacy benefit managers, middlemen known as PBMs, also steer customers away from independent pharmacies to affiliated chain, mail-order or specialty pharmacies with lower out-of-pockets costs. Some PBMs prevent local pharmacies from offering the most expensive drugs at all.