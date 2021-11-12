Eastern black rhinoceros' birth a first for Little Rock Zoo

An eastern black rhinoceros was born overnight Wednesday at the Little Rock Zoo, according to a news release Thursday that described it as the first rhino birth at the zoo and "a milestone birth for rhino conservation."

The wild population of the critically endangered species of rhinoceros is estimated at approximately 4,500, according to the zoo.

The calf was born to mother Andazi, a 15-year-old rhino transferred to Little Rock in 2010 from Zoo Atlanta to pair with Johari, a 26-year-old rhino who has lived at the zoo since age 3.

"Zoo staff are monitoring the calf's progress," the news release said. "The calf will not be visible to the public for several weeks. So far, mother and calf are doing great. Zoo staff have been monitoring Andazi since her pregnancy was confirmed. Preparations for the birth occurred over the past several months to ensure there was comfort for mom and baby."

The zoo announced the pregnancy, Andazi's second, in May.