'Eternals' a disappointment for MCU's coffers

LOS ANGELES -- Disney and Marvel's epic "Eternals" fell just short of early domestic box office projections last weekend, opening at No. 1 across North American markets with $71 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole -- initially expected to gross $80 million to $85 million domestically -- fared better overseas, collecting $90.7 million internationally for a global cumulative of $161.7 million. By pandemic (and non-Marvel) standards, "Eternals" is a domestic box-office success -- securing fourth place among all titles released during the covid-19 crisis.

But compared with other Marvel entries that premiered during and before the public health emergency, the superhero film's domestic box office performance is lackluster.

Directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, "Eternals" centers on a team of immortal extraterrestrial beings tasked with repeatedly saving humanity from monstrous forces over thousands of years.

Marvel/Sony's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" still holds the pandemic-era opening-weekend record at $90 million, followed by Marvel/Disney properties "Black Widow," which debuted at $80.4 million in July, and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which opened at $75.4 million in September.

"Black Widow" likely lost some box office revenue because of its simultaneous streaming premiere on Disney+, whereas "Venom," "Shang-Chi" and "Eternals" all opened in theaters only.

After Marvel's sweep of the top four spots at the pandemic box office, No. 5 is Universal's "F9: The Fast Saga," which grossed $70 million during its opening weekend in June. Other major post-covid-19 debuts include MGM/UA Releasing's "No Time to Die," Universal's "Halloween Kills," Paramount's "A Quiet Place Part II" and Warner Bros.' "Dune."

David A. Gross, who runs the movie consultancy Franchise Entertainment Research, estimates the negative reception to "Eternals" cost it a modest 10% in box office. He still sees superhero films as driving the recovery of theaters.

"'Eternals' is by no means a problem," Gross said. "The film isn't connecting the way every other Marvel film has, but the box office performance is solid and it maintains October's level of business."

On the independent film circuit, Neon's "Spencer" -- starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana -- opened at No. 8 with $2.1 million, on par generally with softer responses for adult-skewing arthouse titles. As usual, Netflix has not reported box office numbers for its new crime drama "Red Notice," starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

The rest of the weekend's top draws were holdovers.

In its third weekend of release, Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic "Dune" took in $7.6 million for a cumulative total of $83.9 million. Warner Bros., which has announced a sequel to "Dune," released the film simultaneously on HBO Max.

"Venom" nabbed $4.5 million in its sixth weekend for a North American cumulative of $197 million.

"No Time to Die" grossed $6.1 million in its fifth weekend of release, bringing its domestic haul to $143.2 million. After 31 days exclusively in theaters -- much shorter than the three months most Bond films have had on the big screen before being available in the home -- "No Time to Die" was released on video-on-demand Tuesday for $20 rentals.

This weekend is likely to be comparatively quiet, with only the Paramount family film "Clifford the Big Red Dog" opening in wide release -- leaving some room for "Eternals" to play catch-up.