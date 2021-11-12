Fiser comfortable leading PA attack

At a glance

CHARLIE FISER

SCHOOL Pulaski Academy

CLASS Senior

POSITION Quarterback

HEIGHT 6-1

WEIGHT 201 pounds

NOTEWORTHY Fiser has logged varsity statistics all four years of high school, with career totals of 6,650 pass yards and 85 touchdowns. … Fiser’s hottest stretch has come of late, as he’s thrown for 400-plus yards in three of his past four games, turning in 433-, 438- and 484-yard performances against Maumelle, Little Rock Christian and Beebe. … Fiser’s averaging a touchdown every 5.1 completions with 44 touchdowns thrown to 9 interceptions. … Two teams are responsible for more than half of Fiser’s INTs, with Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) and White Hall each having multi-interception games against PA. … Fiser holds two scholarship offers, one from Louisiana-Monroe and FCS Presbyterian College, where former PA coach Kevin Kelley coaches.

For the third consecutive year, the high-powered offense of Pulaski Academy has a different situation at quarterback.

Two years ago, Braden Bratcher helped pave the Bruins' way to a state championship with 5,000-plus passing yards. Last year, Pulaski ran a two-quarterback system, alternating between senior Nolen Bruffett and then-junior Charlie Fiser on drives. The duo were equally as effective, combining to throw for more than 4,700 yards en route to another title.

But this season, it's Fiser's offense, and the senior's firing on all cylinders.

Fiser ended the regular season the state leader in passing, with 3,589 yards. That total well surpassed the 2,761 he threw in his junior season. His current total is also the most in Arkansas by 571 yards and, according to MaxPreps, it's the 10th-most in the nation.

It's not uncommon for Bruins quarterbacks to rack up yardage, but Fiser's totals and his capabilities at quarterback have been invaluable for Pulaski Academy.

"I'm telling you, for me, for the whole team -- it would not be the year we're having without him," offensive coordinator Adam Thrash said.

Thrash, head coach Anthony Lucas and multiple others are in new coaching positions this season with long-time leader Kevin Kelley's departure in May. And Thrash, who moved from defensive line coach to offensive coordinator, said it's been a treasure to have a quarterback with such knowledge of the offense. He also said it's built a rare amount of trust for a high school quarterback.

"Honestly, it's his offense," Thrash said. "We have the play call, he has his check offs each play that he can run and whatever he wants to do, he's free to do it. He's earned that right. He's a senior. He's been in the system since fifth grade. He knows the offense as well as I do."

Thrash isn't unfamiliar with the demands of a Pulaski Academy quarterback, either. He was once in Fiser's shoes, quarterbacking the Bruins offense for Kelley in the early 2000s. A two-year starter, Thrash said his check downs were a bit more limited.

"I had two things I could do," Thrash said. "I could check us into a run, and I could throw this quick little [route]."

Fiser said last year's two-quarterback system helped him to learn from mistakes, both his own and Bruffett's. Coincidentally, Fiser's had a more efficient 2021. He's thrown for more yards with a more yards per completion average and fewer interceptions.

One thing that's stood out to Lucas about Fiser is his growth as a vocal leader. Lucas said he's seen it on the field and in a throwing group he has with teammates.

"I feel like you can always lead by example," Fiser, who was voted a team captain by his teammates, said. "And so I did that a lot last year, and I've continued to do that this year.

"Being a senior, it's easier to be a vocal leader and lead with your words, because everyone kind of looks up to you."

Both Lucas and Thrash also said it's not uncommon for their senior quarterback to lead a regrouping after a bad series. Oftentimes, Thrash said, Fiser will huddle the offense in those situations and be the one to call a play.

"I don't even know what he tells them, but we've done it like 12, 14 times, somewhere in that range," Thrash said. "Our percentage per play positivity after that is through the roof. I don't know what he says. But they'll come out in a play that, you know, it's his play. It's awesome."

Fiser's success has clearly paid some dividends. He announced on Oct. 27 that the University of Arkansas offered him a preferred walk-on spot.

Fiser's biggest goal coming into the season -- to win a third consecutive state title -- is still intact.

"We're still pushing for that goal," Fiser said. "And, you know, my goal's not going to change."