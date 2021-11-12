Former pilot and chief of staff for Arkansas Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller gives $1 million to the Rockefeller Institute

LITTLE ROCK -- A former pilot and chief of staff for Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller has donated $1 million to the institute on Petit Jean Mountain that bears Rockefeller's name.

The gift by Marion Burton of Little Rock will establish an endowment to support The Winthrop Rockefeller Institute and its ability to deliver on its mission, according to a news release on Wednesday.

That mission is to continue Rockefeller's collaborative approach to transformational change, according to the institute.

"We do this work by employing the 'Rockefeller Ethic,' which represents the belief that diversity of opinion, engaging in respectful dialogue, and practicing collaborative problem solving combine to create transformational change," according to the release.

The endowment will be called the Marion B. Burton Family Endowment.

Burton is the only surviving original trustee of Rockefeller's estate.

Burton has supported Rockefeller's vision for the institute since its creation in 2005, according to the release. Burton first met Rockefeller during the 1964 gubernatorial election.

"Winthrop was not afraid to take a chance," said Burton. "He was very innovative. He was always full of ideas, things that could be done, and he did not hesitate to tackle tough tasks. A gift to the institute seems like the best way to insure Winthrop's impact continues into the future."

Burton, 90, set eight world speed records in a Falcon 20 jet, according to a 1991 High Profile article on him in the Arkansas Democrat. One of those record-breaking flights was from St. John's, Newfoundland, to Lisbon, Portugal.

Burton had some close calls as an aviator. One happened when a Falcon 20 engine ingested a seagull on the airstrip during takeoff at St. John's.

"We had low ceilings and bad weather, and there happened to be two seagulls on the airfield that morning," Burton said in the 1991 interview. "Right at rotation, we caught one in the right engine. The engine started compressor-stalling, which means backfiring, and flames were coming out of the front of the engine."

The plane was still on the runway, but because of its speed, the pilots were committed to a takeoff.

"So we went ahead and took off with the engine compressor stalling," said Burton. "We finally figured out what was happening, so we came back around and landed with one engine."

Burton graduated from Penn State University with a degree in physics and served in the Korean War, according to the Democrat article. After the war, he went to the naval flight training school in Pensacola, Fla. Later, he earned a law degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

He returned to Arkansas and practiced law in North Little Rock. Burton met Rockefeller, and the two men became good friends.

Burton was director of Rockefeller's successful campaign for governor in 1966, and he served as Rockefeller's executive secretary during his two terms as governor, according to the Democrat article.

Donald R. Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System, said he has been on the board of the institute since its beginning.

"Where I saw a farm, Marion Burton saw a world-class institute that could bring together the very best minds and ideas to address some of the most difficult and intractable problems facing this state, this nation, and the world," said Bobbitt.

Marta Loyd, executive director/CEO of the institute, said Burton's generosity toward the institute is well-known and long-standing.

"This gift solidifies Marion's position as a living link between his friend and former employer, Winthrop Rockefeller, and the work the institute is doing to keep Winthrop's legacy alive," she said. "Marion has dedicated his life to ensuring the legacy would continue to make a positive impact utilizing Winthrop's historic property on Petit Jean Mountain."

The institute is a nonprofit organization that supports the University of Arkansas System. In 2005 the Winthrop Rockefeller Charitable Trust, in coordination with the University of Arkansas System, established the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute and has since supported the institute's operations and programmatic activity, according to rockefellerinstitute.org/about .

As executive trustee of the Winthrop Rockefeller Charitable Trust, Burton's advocacy for Rockefeller's legacy and the institute was a significant factor in the creation of the Governor Winthrop Rockefeller Endowment, a gift of over $100 million from the Trust in October 2018, according to the release. The endowment, which is held by the University of Arkansas Foundation, ensures that the institute's work will continue in perpetuity.