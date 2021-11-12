Fort Smith man dies in Scott County incident

WALDRON -- A Scott County shooting left a Fort Smith man dead Wednesday night.

James Simmons Jr., 43, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Waldron, according to a release from the Arkansas State Police.

Scott County authorities have asked the State Police to investigate the shooting.

Scott County Sheriff's Office deputies responded about 11 p.m. Wednesday to a call about an armed disturbance at 3220 Yearling Ridge Road, south of Boles, according to the release.

Boles is about 8 miles south of Waldron on U.S. 71.

State Police said Simmons had been shot in the home. Police have questioned the homeowner to determine how Simmons died. No arrest has been made, according to the release.

Simmons' body will be examined by the Arkansas state medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

Once the investigation is completed, State Police said the case file will be submitted to the Scott County prosecutor to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.