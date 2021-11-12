FYI: Crystal Bridges celebrates 10 years

Today

CB To You -- Mobile art lab hosted by Tay Butler, 3-6 p.m., Siloam Springs Public Library. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Fayetteville Film Fest -- Through Saturday, University of Arkansas Global Campus theater and the Pryor Center on the Fayetteville square and online. $25-$80 passes. fayettevillefilmfest.org.

Ozark Folk Festival -- Through Sunday, all over Eureka Springs. Ticket prices vary. 253-7333, facebook.com/OriginalOzarkFolkFestival.

"Parfumerie" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St.. $12. 783-2966, fslt.org.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" -- 7:30 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Dec. 5, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$51. 777-7477.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Artsy Craftsy, 9-10 a.m.; 10-11 a.m. & 11 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

CB To You -- Mobile art lab hosted by Ziba Rajabi, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., with pop-up music by Papa Rap, 11 a.m.-noon, music by Music Moves at 1 p.m., and storytelling after 2:30 p.m., Siloam Springs Public Library. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Veterans Day Parade -- Noon, Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Free. chaffeecrossing.com.

Gallery Conversation -- With Julie Alpert, creator of "Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows," 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sunday

Family Day -- Happy Birthday, Crystal Bridges, with music, artmaking, photo booths & more, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Afternoon With Susan Orlean -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. Register at faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com