Gentry City Council redefines R-N Zone

GENTRY -- The City Council passed ordinances amending the description of the R-N (residential neighborhood) Zone, annexing property and setting fees for the city during its meeting Nov. 1.

Because of the number of ordinances to be considered by the council at its November meeting, the council voted to suspend the rules and read all ordinances to be considered in the meeting by heading only.

An ordinance amending the language of the R-N zone which passed on its first reading in October was passed on its second and third readings.

The ordinance changes the description of the recently established R-N Zone to clarify that it is a zoning option for more than just the neighborhood to the north of Main Street with many historic homes. The R-N Zone is for single-family homes but on a narrower lot width than the R-1 Zone (a minimum of 50 feet wide instead of R-1's 70-foot width requirement). To accommodate the smaller lots, required setbacks are also less in the R-N Zone.

Mayor Kevin Johnston told the council in October that many home buyers are looking for smaller homes with less yard space to maintain.

The council accepted the annexation of Springtown Properties LLC and land owned by Roger and Belinda Stricker into the city and accepted the Planning Commission's recommendation that the lands be zoned A-1 agricultural. The two properties are located at the junction of Arkansas 12 with Dawn Hill East Road (at the curve just west of the bowling alley).

Separate ordinances were approved on three readings setting administrative fees for city hall and the library; business (occupational) license late fees; microchip fees; hydrant meter fees; building, plumbing and electrical permit fees; HVAC permit fees; park reservation fees; and amending, removing and rescinding obsolete language (Board of Review, Amusement Games, Water Service Reconnections) from city code.

By resolution, the council voted to set a public hearing at the beginning of the December council meeting (at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6) regarding a request to vacate an alley in Block 3 of Pierson's Addition (the alley located between properties on South Otis Avenue and South McKinnon Avenue). Johnston said the alleyway has city utilities on it but a developer planning to build on the property on the west side of South Gentry Boulevard will move the utilities if the city grants the request.

The council voted to authorize the mayor to negotiate a contract with Garver, of Rogers, for engineering services related to the city's master plan for wastewater treatment. Garver was the only company submitting qualifications to the city following the city's legal advertisement of its need for engineering services. While the council usually accepts the qualifications of three professionals and authorizes the mayor to negotiate a contract with one professional, beginning with the first choice, the second and then the third, the lack of response means that, if a contract with Garver is not achieved, the city will repeat the advertising process and again seek qualifications of companies providing the needed professional services.

The city is currently using the services of Garver for its water storage facility project.

In addition, Johnston updated the council on the cleanup of condemned properties at 119 N. Nelson and 117 N. Smith. He told the council that the cleanup was complete on North Nelson but that progress has been slow at the North Smith property and the council may need to approve stepping in to complete the work and seek a lien on the property.

A public hearing at the December meeting has been called to confirm the amount of the lien on the North Nelson property. Joel Kurtz, the city attorney, said that amount would likely be the $8,900 for cleanup of the property, plus mailing and legal fees related to the condemnation of the property.

Johnston reported that the city's new splash pad had been winterized and closed and that the city is going over the final punch list, with a few items yet to be completed now that the splash pad is closed for the season.

Justin Spafford of Flintco reported on progress at the new Gentry sports complex, located along Browning Road on the north edge of the city. He said Flintco hopes to wrap up most of the current project by the end of November and finish everything by the end of the year. He said paving and fencing work was currently underway at the facility, as well as sodding. Work was also being completed on sidewalks and pavilions. He said the shades and scoreboards would be arriving in the next few weeks and would then be installed.

It was reported that painting was almost done on the city's new water tower along Y-City Road and that the city's logo was being placed on the tank. Work on water lines and electrical is expected to begin in January. Difficulty and a change order were reported in regard to the placement of the water lines because of the water storage facility being built on rock, with a gas line also located on top of the rock.

As required by law, Johnston presented to the council a proposed budget for 2022. The council will review the proposed budget and make any necessary adjustments prior to it being presented to the council for adoption, possibly at the December meeting.

Janie Parks, executive director of the Gentry Chamber of Commerce, reminded the council of the Dec. 11 Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m. with lineup at 5:30. She also said the annual quilt show is set to be held in the McKee Community Room from Jan. 14-21, with McKee Foods as the sponsor.