Haitians' migration attempts plummet





The number of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into the United States fell by more than 90% in October after the Biden administration aggressively ramped up its use of deportation flights, according to preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Washington Post.

Border Patrol figures show about 1,000 Haitians were taken into custody along the Mexico border last month, down from 17,638 in September, when huge crowds waded across the Rio Grande to a makeshift camp in Del Rio, Texas, creating a humanitarian and political crisis for the Biden administration.

Biden officials responded to the Del Rio surge by using the Title 42 emergency public health order to "expel" more than 8,500 migrants back to Haiti, sending as many as seven flights per day from Texas to the destitute Caribbean nation.

The mass expulsions were denounced by immigrant advocacy groups and members of the president's own party, who noted that Haitian families -- including thousands of women and children -- were being returned at higher rates than migrants from other nations.

Many had fled Haiti years earlier and had been living in Chile, Brazil and other South American nations. They opted to leave for the United States after hearing from relatives and others that jobs were available and Haitians would be allowed to enter.

After U.S. authorities launched the return flights, roughly half of the Haitians who arrived to the Del Rio camp in September chose to cross back into Mexico, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Tens of thousands more Haitians who want to cross the border have opted to wait in Mexico for now, or temporarily seek asylum there, fearful they will be returned to their home country if they attempt to enter the United States illegally, according to U.S. authorities and United Nations migration officials.

"The Biden administration has pivoted to a clear, definite position on how it'll be treating arrival of Haitian migrants," said Cris Ramon, an immigration policy analyst in Washington. "By leaving heavily on expulsions, it's making people think twice."

Thousands of Haitians are now adrift in Mexico, sleeping in packed shelters and flooding the country's overwhelmed asylum agency with applications. Mexican authorities have also started deportation flights directly to Haiti.

More than 26,000 Haitians have requested asylum in Mexico in 2021, up from fewer than 6,000 in 2020 and 2019, Mexican government data show.

"Some of these people may not need asylum but other migration alternatives to be in Mexico, so they aren't overwhelming the asylum system, which should be helping people who need international protection," said Sibylla Brodzinsky, a spokeswoman for the U.N. Refugee Agency office in Mexico City.

The decline in Haitian migrants eased some pressure on the Biden administration at the border in October. About 160,000 border-crossers were taken into Border Patrol custody during the month, preliminary figures show, down from 192,000 in September. It was the third consecutive month that border arrests have declined, after peaking at 213,593 in July.

More than 1.7 million migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody during the fiscal year that ended in September, a record. Border Patrol officials did not respond to a request for comment Thursday, a federal holiday. The agency generally refrains from comment on enforcement data before official release.

The Biden administration is facing calls from advocacy groups, rights organizations and some Democratic lawmakers to end use of the Title 42 public health authority, which allows the government to bypass normal immigration rules and rapidly return migrants. Title 42 expulsions are legally distinct from formal deportations and generally do not give asylum seekers the opportunity to apply for humanitarian protection.



