As a subscriber to the practice of tsundoku, the Japanese word for owning more books than you can read, I especially enjoy unusual but affordable flea-market finds.

Fortune smiled on me during a recent stop at an antique mall along U.S. 412 in Gassville when my eye fell on a few volumes of Collier's Junior Classics on a low shelf.

Collier's was one of "the ABC's" of encyclopedia publishers, along with Americana and Britannica, and also produced a popular national weekly magazine for more than half a century starting in 1895.

In addition, P.F. Collier & Sons also published the "Five-Foot Shelf of Books," as the 50-volume Harvard Classics set was originally trademarked and promoted in 1909.

Peter Fenelon Collier was amazingly ahead of his time. With a desire to make books affordable to average families, the Irish immigrant began offering subscription-model purchases in 1875.

A key to the success of Collier's Encyclopedia was its door-to-door sales strategy that combined credit qualification standards for households (the presence of a telephone was one of the criteria) and the option for purchasers to pay for the books over time, usually three years.

During its heyday in the heavy- smoking 1950s and 1960s, Collier's Encyclopedia was priced at the equivalent daily cost of a pack of cigarettes in order to bring the prestigious 20-plus volume set within reach of lower- and middle-income households.

Junior Classics was originally published in 1918 to provide "in 10 volumes containing about 5,000 pages, a classified collection of tales, stories and poems, both ancient and modern, suitable for boys and girls of from 6 to 16 years of age," according to Harvard University president emeritus Charles Eliot.

A green volume in the colorfully bound set that caught my attention is "Harvest of Holidays," described in the 1962 edition's preface as "a feast of stories, poems, documents and factual material about 22 American national and religious holidays."

Most holidays are obvious; the surprising outlier is Book Week, sandwiched between Veterans Day and Thanksgiving.

This celebration of literacy and early reading began a century ago, when Boy Scouts librarian Franklin Mathiews hatched the idea in November 1919. The nonprofit group "Every Child A Reader" now holds stewardship of the re-christened Children's Book Week, which wraps up this Sunday.

In "Harvest of Holidays," Book Week garnered six entries (Veterans Day featured four, and Thanksgiving only five), including Emily Dickinson's celebrated "There Is No Frigate Like A Book."

A more obscure poem by Eleanor Farjeon phrased the joy of reading this way:

"Here's our body in the chair,

But our mind is over there.

Each book is a magic box

Which with a touch a child unlocks."

(Author's italics)

Though the bulk of the holidays are well-known, many of the entries about them aren't. Of the 15 entries for Christmas, more than half were unfamiliar to me. Aside from four timeless hymns, the wonderfully worded editorial response to Virginia O'Hanlon's "Is There A Santa Claus?" letter and the requisite "A Visit from St. Nicholas," I didn't recognize the rest.

It was fun discovering and flipping through old-but-new-to-me short stories like "Barney's Tale of the Red Wee Cap" and "A Star for Hansi" and poems "In the Week When Christmas Comes" and "Christmas Morning."

The same went for most of the other holidays, filled with material that would be new to most youth readers--and many adults.

"Nancy Hanks" by Rosemary Benet (wife of Stephen Vincent) is the flash-forward poem about Abraham Lincoln written from the hopeful perspective of his mother, who died when he was 9: "Do you know his name? Did he get on?" are the ending lines.

Less famous is Julius Silberger's stirring reply, which concludes, "You asked first, 'Where's my son?' He lives in the heart of everyone." Both grace the Lincoln's Birthday section.

The mix of selections for every holiday is honed toward education and learning. Labor Day's entries explain the abusive employment conditions that preceded large-scale organization of workers for change, and pay tribute to laborers, such as presented in Carl Sandburg's poem "Psalm of Those Who Go Forth Before Daylight."

Flag Day has the second-most entries, which detail the history and symbolism of Old Glory, and ends with "The American's Creed." Written by William Tyler Page, who worked at the U.S. Capitol for 61 years, as the winning submission from 3,000 entries in a patriotic contest, the Creed was passed as a House Resolution in 1918.

It remains a profound summary (only 100 words) of the basic principles of American political faith, using language from its greatest documents and worthiest traditions, as Page put it.

And while the Creed is still part of the naturalization ceremony for new citizens, I'd wager it's a foreign concept to most native-born school-age youngsters.

Much in "Harvest of Holidays" would be controversial today, and that's a shame. Education is set adrift when disconnected from universal truths. Those who would discredit and dismantle America's foundational fundamentals weaken our nation--and its children's character.

Find and give a Junior Classics set this Christmas. They're a bargain, and a treasure.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.