Heber Springs man dies in fiery crash, troopers say

A Heber Springs man was killed Thursday night after his vehicle struck a tree in Pulaski County and caught fire, troopers said.

Joseph Cusick, 49, was driving a 2009 Honda Accord east on Arkansas 89 at Tadpole Road when the crash happened just before 11 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle veered right off the roadway, striking a tree, troopers said.

Cusick was pulled out of the vehicle as it caught fire, and was pronounced dead on scene, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 544 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.