DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I do a lot of international traveling. To be prepared for tips for our baggage handlers, bellhops, etc., we save our $1 dollar bills at least one month in advance. The majority of countries accept the American dollar. This way we are prepared for tips.
-- Maria M., Hamburg, Pa.
DEAR HELOISE: I am a recent widower. I am used to buying larger sizes of products for economic reasons. I like ice cream and usually buy the half-gallon size. The trouble is that I don't seem to eat it fast enough, and it may sit in the freezer for an extended period of time. Sometimes ice cream develops a funny flavor or taste over time.
My solution is to place a clear plastic film over the container after opening and then replace the lid. This seems to keep the flavor fresh for long periods. I also keep an open box of baking soda in the freezer to keep the inside fresh as well.
-- Michael F., Long Beach, Calif.
DEAR HELOISE: I almost fell on the ice one night as I was leaving work. I took an empty grated cheese container and put table salt in it. Then I put it in my car in the cup holder, so I can spread it outside my car before I go into work or go shopping. I use table salt rather than sidewalk salt.
When I go out to eat I take a plastic container to take home the food I don't eat. No more recycling containers from diners.
I add ¼ to ½ cup baking soda to my dishwashing water when I have greasy dishes, as it cuts the grease.
When I put leftovers in my refrigerator, I put the date I cooked them on the container, so I will use it before it goes bad.
-- Louise C., Troy, Ohio
DEAR HELOISE: Occasionally, I lose an earring if the back part that holds in the earring comes off. I started poking them into the bulletin board above my desk. Finally, I started to use them to hold notes on the bulletin board. I found two of the missing earrings, and thankfully I had their match on my bulletin board.
-- Casey P., Pierre, S.D.
DEAR HELOISE: I recently had new wood floors installed in my home, and the workmen gave me some very valuable hints on how to keep it looking good for a long time. I thought I'd pass these along to your readers:
• Never use anything except cleaners designed for wood floors, especially vinegar, as it can strip the shine and dry out the wood.
• Be careful about wearing high heels on wood floors, as this can cause pitting and dents.
• Clean up spills immediately.
• Always have rugs in high traffic areas.
• Don't push furniture around. Pick it up and move it that way.
• A daily dry dust mop on busy areas helps pick up dirt, which can cause scratches on your wood floor.
-- Ella G., Perry, Iowa
