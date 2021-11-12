DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I do a lot of international traveling. To be prepared for tips for our baggage handlers, bellhops, etc., we save our $1 dollar bills at least one month in advance. The majority of countries accept the American dollar. This way we are prepared for tips.

-- Maria M., Hamburg, Pa.

DEAR HELOISE: I am a recent widower. I am used to buying larger sizes of products for economic reasons. I like ice cream and usually buy the half-gallon size. The trouble is that I don't seem to eat it fast enough, and it may sit in the freezer for an extended period of time. Sometimes ice cream develops a funny flavor or taste over time.

My solution is to place a clear plastic film over the container after opening and then replace the lid. This seems to keep the flavor fresh for long periods. I also keep an open box of baking soda in the freezer to keep the inside fresh as well.

-- Michael F., Long Beach, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I almost fell on the ice one night as I was leaving work. I took an empty grated cheese container and put table salt in it. Then I put it in my car in the cup holder, so I can spread it outside my car before I go into work or go shopping. I use table salt rather than sidewalk salt.

When I go out to eat I take a plastic container to take home the food I don't eat. No more recycling containers from diners.

I add ¼ to ½ cup baking soda to my dishwashing water when I have greasy dishes, as it cuts the grease.

When I put leftovers in my refrigerator, I put the date I cooked them on the container, so I will use it before it goes bad.

-- Louise C., Troy, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: Occasionally, I lose an earring if the back part that holds in the earring comes off. I started poking them into the bulletin board above my desk. Finally, I started to use them to hold notes on the bulletin board. I found two of the missing earrings, and thankfully I had their match on my bulletin board.

-- Casey P., Pierre, S.D.

DEAR HELOISE: I recently had new wood floors installed in my home, and the workmen gave me some very valuable hints on how to keep it looking good for a long time. I thought I'd pass these along to your readers:

• Never use anything except cleaners designed for wood floors, especially vinegar, as it can strip the shine and dry out the wood.

• Be careful about wearing high heels on wood floors, as this can cause pitting and dents.

• Clean up spills immediately.

• Always have rugs in high traffic areas.

• Don't push furniture around. Pick it up and move it that way.

• A daily dry dust mop on busy areas helps pick up dirt, which can cause scratches on your wood floor.

-- Ella G., Perry, Iowa

