Home Movies

"The Beta Test" (not rated, 1 hour, 33 minutes, On Demand) A dark, surprising and sometimes wicked comedic satire on the film industry in which a married Hollywood agent receives a letter for an anonymous sexual encounter and becomes entangled in a nasty world of lying, murder and infidelity. With Jim Cummings, Virginia Newcomb, PJ McCabe, Kevin Changaris, Olivia Applegate; written and directed by Cummings and McCabe.

"Double Walker" (On Demand) An original approach to horror is presented here by a young ghost (Sylvie Mix), who was murdered and is stalking and destroying the men responsible for her death. That's when she is presented with two choices: Live one more day as a human, or live forever as a ghost. With Justin Rose, Quinn Armstrong, Jacob Rice; directed and co-written by Colin West.

"Zeros and Ones" (R, 1 hour, 25 minutes, Apple TV, On Demand) A moody, blurry, impressionistic psycho-drama set in Rome presents Ethan Hawke as a soldier who's summoned to the city to stop an imminent terrorist bombing while searching for his imprisoned rebel twin brother, Justin (also Hawke), who holds knowledge that could thwart the attack. With Cristina Chiriac, Babak Karimi, Dounia Sichov; directed by the legendarily transgressive Abel Ferrara. (See Dan Lybarger's interview with Ferrara next week in this section.)

"Soulmate(s)" (not rated, 1 hour, 31 minutes, On Demand) This hodgepodge of a romantic comedy concerns best friends Samantha and Jessamine, whose relationship is challenged when Jess meets handsome Landon, who works for a huge corporation that's threatening the small-town Vermont way of life they know and love. Distressed, Sam takes action. With Stephanie Lynn, Alexandra Case, Mark Famiglietti; written by Lynn and Case and directed by Timothy Armstrong. Not to be confused with the 2020 TV series or the zillions of other video creations with the same name.

"The Diabetes Solution" (not rated, 54 minutes, On Demand) A practical educational tool of a documentary in which a couple goes through three hellish years trying to follow modern dietary guidelines for managing their 5-year-old son's type 1 diabetes before changing his diet on the advice of 86-year-old Dr. Richard Bernstein. With Bethany McKenzie, Jeremy John Wells, Dr. Ken Berry; directed and co-written by John Beckham.

"She Paradise" (not rated, 1 hour, 11 minutes, On Demand) Set in Trinidad and illuminated with stylish dancing and well-drawn characters, the focus here is on 17-year-old Sparkle who's intent on becoming a soca dancer; she fails her first audition with a rowdy all-female dance troupe, but manages to convince them to serve as high-spirited mentors, which is fun but not what she needs. With Onessa Nestor, Michael Cherrie, Kimberly Crichton; directed by Maya Cozier.

"Cusp" (not rated, 1 hour, 32 minutes, Showtime) A rambling, intimate documentary that follows three teenage girls during their seemingly do-nothing summer in a Texas small town that quietly reveals much about the transition from childhood to adulthood. Directed by photographers and first-time filmmakers Isabel Bethencourt and Parker Hill.

"Red Heaven" (not rated, 1 hour, 17 minutes, Apple TV) This immersive documentary -- filmed by the crew members who appear in it -- concerns young volunteers preparing for a challenging yearlong NASA experiment designed to replicate the physical and psychological conditions of a mission to Mars. Co-directed by Lauren DeFilippo and Katherine Gorringe.