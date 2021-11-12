• Manfred Steiner, 89, of East Providence, R.I., a retired hematologist and professor, successfully defended his dissertation at Brown University to achieve the goal he has worked on for two decades and spent nearly a lifetime thinking about: Earning his Ph.D. to become a physicist.

• Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for Newsmax who was suspended for a week by Twitter for sending out a message claiming that covid-19 vaccines contained a bioluminescent marker that could be tracked by the devil, was permanently banned after she repeated the claim upon her return to the platform.

• Frank Pezzuto, 73, of Venice, Fla., faces up to five years in prison after being convicted of making calls to the Washington, D.C., offices of two unidentified members of Congress and threatening to kill them, prosecutors said.

• Franklin Sechriest, 18, accused of causing a "small exterior fire" at a synagogue in Austin, Texas, that resulted in $25,000 damage in a crime that followed a string of anti-Semitic incidents, was charged with arson, fire officials said.

• Ma Chun-man, 31, a Hong Kong man known as Captain America 2.0 for the character he portrays during street protests, was sentenced to more than five years in prison for chanting a banned slogan, violating the city's new security laws that set strict limits on free speech.

• Byron Shirey, 61, of Alabama who claimed he found his father lifeless on the floor in 2017, was convicted of beating the man to death and transferring $50,000 from his father's bank account to his own after his father refused to help him pay off a debt.

• Viola Bowman, a Kansas City, Mo., woman who maintained her innocence and rejected a plea deal that would have set her free if she admitted that she killed her husband in 2012, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, prosecutors said.

• Shankar Hagud, 55, of Roseville, Calif., who confessed to killing his wife and three children in 2019, telling investigators that after losing his job, he couldn't provide for them financially, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

• Blaise Barnett, a 1-year-old who was abducted when someone stole the car he was in as his parents carried bags into their apartment in Clarkston, Ga., was found safe at a home less than a mile from where he was taken, police said.