Kick gives Henderson hefty boost

By the numbers

0 Field goals kicked by Henderson State’s David Heaton during four seasons at the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

3.2 Average number of penalties committed by Harding, fewest of any Division II team

4 Turnovers committed by Ouachita Baptist in its 35-21 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma, one turnover fewer than it committed in its first nine games combined

5 Harding players who have scored five touchdowns each

8 Harding players who scored a touchdown in the Bisons’ 55-7 win over Southwestern Oklahoma

14 Touchdown receptions by Henderson State’s L’liott Curry and Oklahoma Baptist’s Keihlan Harris

22 Rushing touchdowns scored by Ouachita freshman Kendel Givens, who leads NCAA Division II

25 Statistical categories that Harding is ranked No. 1 or tied for No. 1 in the Great American Conference

26 Touchdown passes thrown by Henderson State senior Adam Morse

1,224 Receiving yards for Henderson’s Curry, who ranks No. 1 in the GAC and No. 3 in NCAA Division II

1,440 Rushing yards for Ouachita Baptist running back TJ Cole through 10 games, setting a GAC single-season record

3,137 Passing yards thrown by Henderson’s Morse

To get a clear view, Henderson State kicker David Heaton stood tall on the balls of his feet last Saturday afternoon at Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee, Okla.

"I'm watching it," Heaton said of his 43-yard field-goal attempt with the Reddies trailing by a point, "and I'm like, 'I don't want to celebrate too early, because if it's short, and I'm celebrating, that's going to look really bad."

Henderson Athletic Director Shawn Jones was standing behind the end zone at the time of the kick.

"When he hit it, you could hear it," Jones said. "You knew he had hit it, and he hit well, and it split the upright."

Heaton, a 22-year-old graduate student who spent the four previous seasons as an unused backup kicker and sometime holder at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, dropped to his knees and placed both hands on his helmet when he was sure his kick was good, a field goal that lifted the Reddies to a 36-34 victory over Oklahoma Baptist.

The victory kept Henderson State (9-1) in a tie with Harding (9-1) for first place in the Great American Conference, with one regular-season game remaining -- the 94th Battle of the Ravine -- Saturday at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia.

"All my emotions just completely came out," Heaton said. "That's why I fell to my knees. ... I was so happy."

What happened in the seconds after the kick was signaled good far exceeded anything Heaton could have dreamed of when he transferred to Henderson State over the summer to be with younger brother Tristan, the Reddies' punter and holder for place kicks.

"I decided I wanted to be with me brother even if it meant I didn't touch the field this year," Heaton said. "I knew coming in what my scenario was."

Heaton said he knew the Reddies had an established kicker, junior Temo Martinez, and was perfectly content to assume the role as a backup.

That Coach Scott Maxfield gave Heaton an opportunity to kick two extra points out of the hold of his brother in the second half of the Reddies 55-7 win Sept. 11 over Northwestern Oklahoma State was as good as Heaton thought it could get.

Heaton received another opportunity in the second half of Henderson's only loss, a 46-21 home defeat against Harding, when Martinez was injured and unable to kick.

Heaton took over the next week against Arkansas Tech, hitting two field goals and three extra points in a 41-38 victory, and followed that effort with two field goals and four extra points in a 34-3 win over Southern Nazarene.

Against Oklahoma Baptist, Heaton made a 40-yard field goal with no time left on the clock in the second quarter to pull the Reddies within 14-9.

Heaton kicked another field goal, from 22 yards, to make it 14-12, then added three extra points as the Reddies, the sixth-ranked team in the NCAA Division III Super Region 3, opened a 33-21 lead with 9:13 to play in the fourth quarter.

Things took a dire turn when the Bison scored twice to take a 34-33 lead and Henderson quarterback Adam Morse threw an interception that was returned to the Reddies 9 with 2:43 to play in the fourth quarter.

Henderson State's hopes of tying for the GAC championship were flickering, but the defense held Oklahoma Baptist on four rushing attempts, the last coming from the Reddies 1 with 2:14 to play.

Heaton said he moved closer to Coach Scott Maxfield when it became apparent the Reddies might get within kicking range.

"I want to have that feeling of stress, butterflies," he said, "then as soon as I hit the field, it goes away. It's the weirdest thing."

All the jitters were gone when he took his spot on the field at the Bison 35 with his brother on one knee at the 33 awaiting the snap from Thomas Hathorn.

"I can't hear anything, I can't see anything," Heaton said. "The only thing I see is my holder, which in this case specifically was my brother. I have ultimate trust in him. But I only see him and hear him."

Heaton's teammates piled on after the kick, and the Reddies hoisted Heaton on their shoulders after Maxfield gave the cue.

"I was not prepared for that," Heaton said. "it's been very weird the past couple days. Did that really happen? I have to watch it again. And keep on watching it."

Athletic Director Jones said it's instances like Heaton's kick that reminds him why he is involved in intercollegiate athletics.

"You've got an outstanding young man who's working on his MBA," Jones said. "He's an exceptional student. He comes in here and works hard every day with a smile on his face and a positive attitude.

"Gets his chance, and goes out there and etches himself into Henderson State lore -- forever."

Playoffs on the line

Four teams from the Great American Conference are in the top 10 of the final NCAA Division II Super Region 3 poll, with Harding No. 2, Henderson State No. 6, Southeastern Oklahoma No. 8 and Ouachita Baptist at No. 10.

Harding and Henderson can clinch spots in 28-team bracket with wins Saturday.

If either one slips, it would open the door for Southeastern and OBU, as well as No. 9 Wasbhurn and No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney.

It could come down to the committee deciding on two of five 9-2 teams if OBU beats Henderson in the 94th Battle of the Ravine and Southeastern beats East Central in their rivalry game.

Southeastern owns wins over Harding at home and at OBU.

Henderson has road wins over Southeastern (27-24) and Oklahoma Baptist (36-34).

OBU would have home wins over Oklahoma Baptist and Henderson if it wins.

The field of the NCAA Division II playoffs will be announced on Sunday.

Must-win mode

The Harding Bisons have won eight consecutive games, outscoring their opponents 393-93 for an average winning margin of 37.5 points per game.

Harding (9-1) is No. 2 in the NCAA Division II Super Region 3 rankings, but the Bisons are guaranteed nothing heading into Saturday's regular-season finale at Arkansas Tech.

"This week is the super bowl for us," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "Our guys realize how much is at stake. I've never coached, as a head coach, in game where if we won that ballgame we're conference champions, where if we won that ballgame we're going to host a home playoff game. We've never had those kind of stakes before in a single ballgame in the regular season.

"We have so much to play for, and our guys recognize that."

Simmons said the Bisons would be foolish to look past an Arkansas Tech team (4-6) that has won two in a row and took Henderson State to overtime before losing three weeks ago.

"I'm sure they would like nothing more than to end our ride," Simmons said. "I promise you, it will take all we have to come out of there with a win."

Tech's tall task

Arkansas Tech Coach Kyle Shipp said he is pleased with the progress his Wonder Boys have made in recent weeks, including last week's 56-21 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma on Buerkle Field at Thone Stadium.

Taking on Harding, the second-ranked team in NCAA Division II Super Region 3, is another story.

"You see a really well-coached football team that plays the game the right way, and they take advantage of every opportunity," Shipp said, pointing to Harding's 4 blocked punts, 5 onside kick recoveries and GAC-leading totals in kick returns and kick coverage. "There's very few holes, I'll say that. When you're trying to find things to use against them, there's not a lot. ... Going into a game like this, I'm not saying you've got to play a perfect game, but you've got to play a pretty-near perfect game to have a chance."

Shipp said he believes that some teams have tried to make too much happen against the Bisons.

"If you give a team like Harding momentum, it's never a good thing," Shipp said.

Timberlands battle

Neither Southern Arkansas (4-6) nor the University of Arkansas-Monticello (4-6) can finish with a winning season, but Saturday's matchup in Magnolia is one that holds importance for both programs.

"It's a big game, a big rivalry," UAM Coach Hud Jackson said. "It's something that can get us going into next year."

UAM, 4-2 after six games, has lost in consecutive weeks to Ouachita Baptist (34-0), Harding (64-7), Southeastern Oklahoma (34-14) and East Central Oklahoma (35-10).

SAU, bounced from a heart-breaking 44-40 home loss to Oklahoma Baptist to win at Southern Nazarene 31-10.

"Their record absolutely not any indication of who they are.," UAM Coach Hud Jackson said. "They play hard, man. Not that they didn't play hard before."

SAU Coach Mike McCarty said he is well aware of the importance of the south Arkansas rivalry.

"It's huge on just about every level," McCarty said. "For our alumni, this is an important game for general bragging rights throughout the southern part of the state. To end on positive note, an opportunity to win a trophy, which is a big deal in our program. Every level of importance."

Players of the Week

Two Henderson Reddies -- wide receiver L'liott Curry and kicker David Heaton -- were honored as Great American Conference players of the week.

Curry, a sixth-year senior from Guthrie, Okla., caught 10 passes for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns in Henderson's 36-34 win over Oklahoma Baptist at Crain Family Stadium in Shawnee, Okla.

Curry (83-1,224 receiving, 14 TDs) leads the GAC in receptions, receiving yards and is tied with Oklahoma Baptist's Keilahn Harris in touchdown catches.

Heaton, a senior walk-on who spent the four previous seasons at Louisiana-Monroe, kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift Henderson State over Oklahoma Baptist.

Heaton, the backup to injured Temo Martinez, is now 7 for 7 on field-goal attempts since taking over for Martinez in the second half of a 46-21 loss to Harding on Oct. 16.