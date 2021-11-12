Let's Eat | Local Restaurant News: The Buttered Biscuit plans to open next week in Fayetteville

Welcome to your tastiest source of restaurant news in Northwest Arkansas. Every Friday, we'll highlight what's new, what's gone and what's good in the region's rising food scene.

The Buttered Biscuit

The Buttered Biscuit is hoping to open its first Fayetteville location on Monday after the drive-through began serving customers earlier this week.

Owner Sam Russell told us the local breakfast restaurant is waiting for the final pieces of furniture to arrive, a result of widespread product shortages associated with the covid-19 pandemic.

"Opening a restaurant in 2021 is so different than opening one in 2019," said Russell. "If we had the supplies, we'd open today."

He said he expects the delivery by Monday.

In the meantime, Fayetteville residents who can't wait can still order from a simplified drive-through menu that includes 10 of the restaurant's top-selling items.

To streamline the checkout process, the new location will feature the first iteration of a two-line system that will maintain separate and speedy lines for dine-in and takeout customers, Russell said. It's a system aimed at addressing customer feedback from other Buttered Biscuit locations.

The local eatery will serve the same menu of made-from-scratch breakfast dishes as its other three locations in Bentonville and Springdale.

The Buttered Biscuit will serve customers at 1752 N. College Ave. from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Patrons can get in line for their visit remotely by using Yelp Waitlist, Russell said.

Red Kite Coffee Co.

Red Kite Coffee Co. is planning to launch two new locations in Northwest Arkansas.

The first will open soon in a retail space at the new Crystal Flats Apartments complex at 1401 N.E. John Deshields Blvd. in Bentonville, near the Scott Family Amazeum.

Owner Danny Hamilton said he expects it to open by Dec. 1, with the possibility of some soft openings later this month.

The opening of a downtown Springdale shop is also on the horizon and scheduled for 2022.

In the meantime, Hamilton said the business will be focused on hiring for full-time and part-time positions at the Bentonville location.

Red Kite, which sells Onyx Coffee Lab and Pink House Alchemy products, has two other stores, on North Crossover Road in Fayetteville and West Sunset Avenue in Springdale.

Wendy's

Lowell is getting its first Wendy's.

Fourjay LLC of Little Rock is building the restaurant near the intersection of South Goad Springs Road and West Monroe Avenue, according to city documents.

The company hopes to break ground on the restaurant before the end of the year, Zach Hixson of McClelland Engineering told our reporter Janelle Jessen back in October.

Fourjay operates 48 Wendy's stores across Arkansas, its website states.

Arsaga's at the Library

For the first time since the covid-19 pandemic began, Arsaga's is serving coffee again at the Fayetteville library.

The Fayetteville coffee shop announced the reopening on social media last week.

"For 18 months our little shop at the Fayetteville Public Library has been hibernating, waiting for the moment when it was safe enough to shake itself awake," the post says.

The location at 401 W. Mountain St. has a new menu that features the company's MoonSnow Creamery ice cream, which is made with Ozark Mountain Creamery milk.

In addition to coffee and signature drinks like the Hummingbird, visitors can get scoops of Apple Cider Spice or Markham & Fitz Chocolate ice cream.

Right down the road, patrons of Arsaga's Mill District can now enjoy a new dinner menu that includes items like curry catfish, pork katsu, boneless short ribs, several varieties of tarte flambee, a wood-fire oven-roasted chicken and pecan pie.

--

Has a restaurant recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email us at gmoore@nwaonline.com.