Don’t deserve credit

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will you make a promise to the people of Arkansas in how you cover future stories that are connected to the new infrastructure bill?

In the next few years, money from this bill will be funding several needed projects that will help all of us in many ways. And as these programs, projects and policies are put into action or completed, there will be gatherings to celebrate the actions being taken. The kind of gatherings that congressmen and senators love to show up at and even take a little credit for the action taken.

Here’s the promise I would like for you to make: If any of our six elected congressional members tries to take credit for any of the projects associated with the infrastructure bill, you will immediately print the fact that they voted against these projects. They all voted no and do not deserve any form of credit from the infrastructure bill.

Arkansas will benefit from the infrastructure bill, but the Arkansas congressional delegation deserves none.

STEVE HEYE Little Rock

Barking and snarling

Where is the Arkansas leadership of the Democratic Party? I had a dog that when she felt threatened she would come out of the doghouse barking, snarling and ready to fight. Who is filing to run for office in Arkansas? I only know of Chris Jones of Pine Bluff. Apparently he is a capable and well-respected person.

I don’t think Arkansans really know who the Democrats are and what we have done. Here’s a list: Social Security, worker compensation laws, unemployment compensation, GI Bill of Rights, OSHA, Peace Corps, Older Americans Act, food stamps, WIC, minimum-wage laws, soil conservation laws, rural electrification, FDIC, Pell grants, Civil Rights Act, Equal Pay Act, Medicare, and the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare, thanks to John McCain), along with others, and now the infrastructure bill and Build Back Better Act. Every law protects Arkansans, from the poorest to the wealthy.

The party needs to spend money on bumper stickers, yard signs and billboards to get the Democrats recognized. Anything to get the candidates’ names in the mainstream of politics and let everyone know the party is alive. You have to spend money to get money; no one bets on a horse they don’t know.

We need to send the six men in Congress back home since they are getting richer every election from lobbyists. Send someone who puts Arkansas and their constituents first. It’s time for the party to come out of the doghouse and start barking and snarling.

A.M. RICKARD Little Rock



