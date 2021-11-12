Little Rock School District exec talks selling old properties; School Board sets goals for superintendent, reviews election zone boundaries

Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore on Thursday presented to the School Board initial plans for selling some district properties and reconfiguring the uses for other campuses in an effort to "right-serve and right-size" the district.

The presentation on what Poore called the district's Blueprint 2.0 plan for buildings came during a four-hour special meeting and a regular agenda meeting in which the board approved a set of goals -- minus any measurements -- for the superintendent to work toward in student achievement, enrollment and employee salaries.

The board also took a second look Thursday on proposed revisions to the School Board election zone boundaries, including the possibility of forming a zone that would have a majority Hispanic population. Election zone boundary changes have become necessary because of population changes among the zones between the 2010 and the 2020 U.S. census.

The school building proposals, which are to be discussed more fully by the board later this month and into December and January, would authorize district leaders to pursue the sale of the vacant David O. Dodd Elementary, along with undeveloped land across the street from J.A. Fair K-8 College Preparatory Academy, and six lots on Apperson Street in east Little Rock. The Apperson site near the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field was the location of an earlier version of Carver Elementary.

Stuart Mackey, an agent for the Hathaway Group, will assist the district in finding buyers for the sites if the board authorizes the plan.

Poore also proposed for the 2022-23 school year:

• Closing Baseline and Meadowcliff elementaries and reassigning those children to other schools in advance of the opening of a new kindergarten-through-eighth grade school on what is the former McClellan High site.

• Making Western Hills Elementary the headquarters for the Ignite Virtual Academy for grades kindergarten through 12.

• Merging Booker Elementary into Carver Magnet Elementary to serve kindergarten through fifth grades.

• Assigning Carver's pre-kindergarten classes to the Rockefeller Early Childhood Education Center.

• Similarly assigning two pre-kindergarten classes at Terry Elementary to Romine Early Childhood Center to create more kindergarten-through-fifth-grade space at Terry, and reassigning the prekindergarten program at Jefferson Elementary to Fair Park Early Childhood Education Center.

• Assigning two pre-kindergarten classes at Martin Luther King Elementary to Stephens Elementary to make room for possibly serving children of employees at nearby Arkansas Children's Hospital.

The proposals are an effort to address what Poore called "ouch points" in the district -- which are schools or parts of the district that have had falling enrollments since 2016. Booker Elementary has a student count of 238 this year. Baseline's enrollment has fallen from 296 to 261; Carver from 293 to 175; Meadowcliff from 355 to 264; and Western Hills from 236 to 203.

Poore told the board that while some properties are ripe for sale, it would be the district's proposal to keep the Booker campus that is on leased land for an alternative use. That might include using it to house some Central High students while new classrooms and a field house are being built at Central.

The former Southwest Middle School, which was also once known as the Hamilton Learning Academy, is another campus the district intends to keep, Poore said. The site adjacent to Bale Elementary in the Broadmoor neighborhood west of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock is now being used for storage and a district wrestling program, he said.

Poore said he anticipates holding community meetings about the reconfigurations in January and would ask the board to vote on any final plans in February so that school staffing decisions can be made in the spring for the 2022-23 school year.

GOALS

The School Board voted 7-0 with two members absent for a set of goals for Poore to pursue with his staff in various areas of the district's operations, including student achievement and increasing student enrollment. The board however took out numeric measures for achieving the goals until those measures could be further discussed.

Board members Ali Noland, Evelyn Callaway and Greg Adams indicated they were not ready to approve the goals and measures until they could be discussed. Noland said that parents had raised what she believed to be valid concerns or changes about the measures that she wanted to include in a final document.

School Board member Jeff Wood had drafted the goals based on discussions during a board work session earlier this year. Wood said Thursday that he plugged in numbers such as a 2% annual increase in the number of students scoring at "ready" and "exceeds ready" based on the lowest numbers cited at the work session.

The board has discussed possible goals with Micah Ali, a board-training consultant who is also the longtime school president in the Compton, Calif., Unified School District. The board will meet with Ali again early next week.

The goals approved Thursday call for raising student achievement, closing the achievement gaps among groups of students, increasing student enrollment, increasing and maintaining teacher salaries, increasing the number of certificates awarded students for achievement in career pathways, integrating social, emotional learning district-wide, and adequately addressing special education.

ELECTION ZONES

The Arkansas Geographic Information Systems has prepared four options for equalizing the populations among the district's nine School Board election zones using the new 2020 U.S. census data. One of those zone plans was an attempt to create a majority Hispanic zone, but that was unsuccessful, Jonathan Duran of the information systems agency told the board.

The district's current election zones, drawn in 2019 and based on the 2010 census data that was available at the time, reflect population variances of more than 12%.

Poore and board members said that they had received almost no reaction from the public about the different plans that seek to increase the population in Zone 7 that covers east and downtown Little Rock and Zone 8 that covers a portion of northwest Little Rock.

Additionally, the boundaries for the different zone proposals are designed to reduce the numbers of people in Zone 1 in southwest Little Rock and Zone 4 in west Little Rock.

All of the proposed options keep the current board members in their current zones; no current board members are drawn out of their current zone, Johnson said.

Additionally, each of the options results in five zones having a majority population of Black, Hispanic and other minority group members, and four zones would have majority-white populations. That is the case currently, as well.

Poore said he anticipates recommending that the board approve the Concept B zone plan that has the lowest population variance, 1.66%, among the zones.

Poore has told the board that the need for election zone changes will likely require all board positions to be open for election next year.