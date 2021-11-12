LIVE! in NWA: Read Southall at George's, plus live music all over NWA

Oklahoma City-based six-piece Read Southall Band returns to Fayetteville at 9:30 p.m. today in support of their third album, "For The Birds," dropped Oct. 22. The group performs at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. $22-$25. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com; readsouthall.com.

ELSEWHERE

• The 74th annual Ozark Folk Festival continues around downtown Eureka Springs today through Sunday. Prices vary; some free. 253-7333; facebook.com/OriginalOzarkFolkFestival.

• The NWA Jazz Society hosts live musical performances at 12, 2, 5, and 7 p.m. today through Sunday, in the Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum in celebration of the museum's 10th anniversary. 600 Museum Way. Free. 418-5700; crystalbridges.org.

• Flipoff Pirates ($8) perform at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour; and Larkin Poe ($25-$30) performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• 96 Miles performs at 7 p.m. today and Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com.

• B'ville Comedy hosts a stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. today at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. in Bentonville. bentonvillecomedy.com.

• RAIN ($41-$60) performs "The Best of Abbey Road Live!" at 8 p.m. today at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. $11-$57. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

• Pecos & The Rooftops ($20) performs at 8:30 p.m. today at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Breathe Dance Repeat and NWA Bachata Beats will host Viva Viernes, a Friday Latin Dance Social, at 8:45 p.m. today at Moonbroch, 117 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. $10. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

• Black Mountain Fever performs at 9 p.m. today; and Chucky Waggs performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.