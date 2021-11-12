Lonoke QB Bradon Allen one to watch

Lonoke sophomore quarterback Bradon Allen has the tools worthy of attention from college coaches.

Allen, 6-2, 195 pounds, showed promise as a freshman after taking over the starting spot after the starter broke his leg early in the season. He then led the Jackrabbits to five wins and a 7-4 overall record.

“We went to Warren in the first round of the playoffs and he played his best game,” Lonoke coach Harry Wright said. “Threw for almost 200 and rushed for 150 and scored three or four touchdowns. Even (Warren) Coach (Bo) Hembree commented after the game that he has a chance to be big-time like with some of the ones he’s had come through there.

"Obviously he would know. He’s seen lot of talented dudes come through Warren.”

He’s completed 103 of 156 passes for 1,434 yards and 18 touchdowns going into Friday’s home game against Ashdown. He has also rushed 139 times for 795 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Because of his speed and escapability, Allen is a true dual-threat quarterback. While he turned heads as a freshman, college coaches have been wanting to see more.

“They wanted to see how he did this year,” Wright said. “(They wanted) to see him throw the ball a little more. Last year he kind of ran the ball a lot, so they wanted to see him throw the ball some more and evaluate that part of it. Quarterbacks are tough because they look for that kid throwing for 400 and 500 yards a game, which I think Bradon is capable of doing.

"It’s just something we haven’t had him do for our team because of the other weapons we have.”

Wright plans to do what he can to help Allen get on the radar of colleges.

“I want to get him into some more camps going into the summer,” Wright said. “Just try and get his name out there some more because I think he has the potential to be one of the big-time quarterbacks.”

Allen, who can launch a ball 65 yards, has increased his strength and mass since last year.

“I know three times this year he’s led us to game-winning drives and a lot of it was his legs,” Wright said. “Just being able to run through people and run away from people. It seems like toward the end of the game he finds a different gear.”

Wright said Allen has high character to go along with a strong work ethic.

“I go to my son’s basketball practice and he’s there coaching his sister’s team,” Wright said. “As a sophomore, you don’t see many kids willing to help out with his family. He’s always been a kid that’s one of the first ones here and last ones to leave. I know that’s a cliche, but he’s one of the hardest working ones we got, which is rare to find with one of your more talents kids.

"Usually when they have that type of talent the work ethic doesn’t match. I think he’s a kid that exceeds that.”



