State police: Man faces charges of battery against officer, fleeing after Little Rock pursuit

A man is facing charges of first-degree battery against a law enforcement officer and fleeing after a state trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Little Rock on Thursday, state police said.

The traffic stop was attempted on Interstate 630 eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 8:32 p.m. Thursday, state police spokesperson Bill Sadler said in an email. The trooper was attempting to stop the vehicle because it was displaying a fictitious license plate, Sadler said.

The driver of the vehicle — later identified as Patrick Earl Robinson, no age or address given — fled from the trooper, state police said.

The vehicle turned south onto Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, then east onto West 27th Street, then north onto South Gaines Street, a total distance of about 2 miles. At some point the vehicle moved into the opposing lane of traffic and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, and the driver then fled on foot from the crash scene, state police said.

The driver was followed by troopers and apprehended a short time later, according to Sadler. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Robinson was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center on a felony warrant from Pulaski County deputies. He faces charges of first-degree battery against a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence of drugs, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot (second time in a year), failing to stop for an accident, tampering with physical evidence and possession, among other traffic charges, according to the jail roster.

Robinson remained in custody Friday on no bond, according to the roster.