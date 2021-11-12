Man pleads guilty in Saline County shooting deaths of his brother and his sister-in-law

A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree murder in the 2019 shooting of his brother and his sister-in-law in Saline County.

Luke Daniel Talbert was sentenced to 50 years in state prison by Circuit Judge Josh Farmer after negotiating a plea with the office of Prosecutor Chris Walton, according to court records filed Nov. 5. Talbert will get credit for two years he spent in the county jail, the court records show.

On Oct. 29, 2019, Benton police officers responded to a call about a shooting at the home of Mark Allen Talbert and Maegan Stormy Talbert on Freeman Street in Benton. Luke Talbert, Mark's brother, was standing outside. He had called 911 and said he had shot Mark and Maegan Talbert, according to court records.

Officers found the bodies of Mark and Maegan Talbert inside the house, court records stated. Each had been shot. Luke Talbert "admitted that he shot the victims after they argued about Luke's behavior at the couple's home," and that before the shooting he had "a physical fight with Mark," according to court records.

Mark Talbert died because of a gunshot wound to the chest and abdomen, according to a document from the prosecuting attorney's office. Maegan Talbert died because of a shotgun wound to the neck, the document stated.

At the time of his death, Mark Talbert was 26 years old and worked as an insurance agent, according to a family obituary. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Maegan Talbert, a licensed cosmetologist, was 23, her obituary notice said.