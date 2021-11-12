GRAVETTE -- Moon Over Main Street returns to Gravette on Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Gravette Public Library

Members of the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will provide telescopes and be on hand to answer questions at the event sponsored by the library.

Star charts will be available inside the library, along with materials to outfit flashlights for nighttime use. Flashlights will not be provided.

Star Stories, a series of videos about the Smithsonian Institute's National Museum of the American Indian, will be shown inside the library in recognition of Native American Heritage Month.

Other indoor exhibits include information about the James Webb Space Telescope's design and the infrared technologies that will allow it to penetrate dust to explore not only the solar system but also distant galaxies. The telescope, which is scheduled to launch on Dec. 18, will succeed the Hubble Telescope.

NASA's Eyes, an interactive computer visualization application, will be on display. It allows viewers to track the orbits of planets, comets, asteroids and spacecraft in real-time.

"The Gravette Public Library has been involved in space science programs since 2017, and we're excited that, through NASA@MyLibrary, we can provide more learning experiences to benefit our community," said Karen Benson, library director.

Other activities and events scheduled as part of NASA@MyLibrary include "Look Up! Explore Our Universe" Take & Make kits to be distributed in December, a "First Images" event in 2022 that will feature the images from the James Webb Space Telescope and "Oceans of Possibilities" summer reading program next summer.

For further information about the event, please contact the Gravette Public Library at 479-787-6955.