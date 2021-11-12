More to the story

Now that the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, or the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, has cleared the House and is soon to be signed into law, there are lots of opinions as to why I--joined by both senators and the entire Arkansas House delegation--voted against the bill.

While I can't speak for my Arkansas colleagues, I can tell you that a rush to judge the vote as being anti-infrastructure is intellectually dishonest. For an "infrastructure bill," there is a lot more funding going toward other unrelated programs that I just could not stomach.

First, contrary to its supporters' claims, the bill is not paid for. It adds $256 billion to the debt while pouring billions into programs that are more pet projects than actual funding for roads and bridges. In fact, the amount of money going into basic infrastructure was woefully short--it only made up 20 percent of the new spending total. Instead, there is $63 billion to prop up underused public transit systems in big cities, $58 billion for the largest passenger rail expansion in history, and $7.5 billion to advance Green New Deal electric vehicle expansion.

It should have been better--much better.

A key reason I joined so many of my GOP colleagues in voting no is the fact that from the beginning, we knew the bill would pave the way for a massive tax-and-spending plan called Build Back Better. Despite the name, this government expansion scheme promised by the Biden administration, in my strong opinion, would be dangerous for America.

Had Democrats not tethered infrastructure to Build Back Better, there would have been broad, bipartisan support for a true infrastructure package, and it would have been signed into law long ago. The shenanigans that played out in the House of Representatives over the last several weeks demonstrated that the socialist wing of the Democrat Party is calling the shots. The group held infrastructure hostage until a deal was made to bring Build Back Better to the floor after a Congressional Budget Office score, likely by Thanksgiving.

There won't be a single Republican vote for this proposal. However, 13 of my GOP colleagues gave Build Back Better life by giving a nod to the infrastructure bill. That is regrettable.

I have a solid history of supporting infrastructure. The development the city of Rogers accomplished in the early 2000s when I was mayor was due to investment in infrastructure. I believe in it.

Infrastructure should not be used as a bargaining chip to ensure a massive expansion of government supported by higher taxes.

Arkansans want a legitimate and focused infrastructure plan. We are talking about building a modernized system through strategic investments in things like roads, bridges, tunnels and broadband, a system I believe is needed. So, when critics are quick to equate a "no" vote on the infrastructure bill with opposition to investment in infrastructure, please understand there's always more to the story.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack represents Arkansas' 3rd District.