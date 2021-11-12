Motion to seal a ruse to hide Huntsville district's misconduct, court filing argues

FAYETTEVILLE -- Huntsville School District officials have repeatedly identified students involved in a federal sexual harassment lawsuit but now want the case sealed and publicity limited to cover up their misconduct, according to a court filing Wednesday.

The district filed motions to seal proceedings and limit pretrial publicity in a federal lawsuit against it that alleges members of a boys basketball team were sexually abused. The motions say the case and proceedings should be sealed to protect the identities of the victims and other children involved.

The lawsuit was filed last month in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville by Rebecca Nelle on behalf of her child, identified as B.N.

"Plaintiff also makes clear that she believes that the names of all victims of sexual harassment in this matter and even those of the perpetrators should not be disclosed outside of a hearing or trial setting. That is not what the defendant's motion to seal is about," according to Nelle's brief responding to the motion to seal.

"Instead, the motion is about hiding the defendant's own misconduct from the media and the public."

Nelle's motion argues that the district sent out a document to families of victims in which the names of the perpetrators were marked through but still legible; all members of the Huntsville School Board were given the perpetrators' names; school officials volunteered names of some of those involved, or their parents, in interviews with students and the media; and an investigation report draft clearly named the unredacted victims and perpetrators.

A companion filing, responding to a motion to limit pretrial publicity, also argues that the district seeks to hide prior misconduct from public exposure, rather than to protect students.

The filings also argue that sealing or limiting pretrial publicity is inappropriate in a civil case.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks granted a motion to seal exhibits filed in the case earlier this week as well as some briefs that have been filed.

In her suit, Nelle said the school district knew students on the boys middle school basketball team were being sexually harassed and assaulted by older boys, and did little or nothing to stop it.

The complaint alleges federal Title IX violations arising from deliberate indifference to, and actual knowledge of sexual harassment and sexual assault of multiple students; the district's failure to promptly and properly investigate reports of sexual harassment; and claims a hostile education environment was created that denied B.N. and other students access to educational opportunities.

The school district has denied liability and allegations in Nelle's complaint. The district also has denied that school officials knew of the abuse and did nothing about it.