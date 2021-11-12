• The Duchess of Sussex has apologized for misleading a British court about the extent of her cooperation with the authors of a sympathetic book about her and Prince Harry. The former Meghan Markle, 40, is embroiled in a court battle in London over a British newspaper's publication of portions of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after her 2018 marriage to Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. She sued the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website for breach of privacy and copyright. A High Court judge ruled in her favor in February, saying publication of the letter Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful." Publisher Associated Newspapers is trying to overturn that decision, arguing that Meghan wrote the letter knowing it might be published and made private information public by cooperating with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of "Finding Freedom." The duchess' lawyers have previously denied that she or Harry collaborated with the authors. But the couple's former communications director, Jason Knauf, told the court that he gave the writers information, and discussed it with Harry and Meghan. In a witness statement made public on Wednesday, Meghan accepted "that Mr. Knauf did provide some information to the authors for the book and that he did so with my knowledge, for a meeting that he planned for with the authors in his capacity as communications secretary." The duchess apologized, saying she did not remember the discussions with Knauf when she gave evidence earlier in the case. "I had absolutely no wish or intention to mislead the defendant or the court," she said.

• Sean "Diddy" Combs' charter school is moving to a larger campus in New York. The music mogul announced Thursday that Capital Preparatory School will move to the Church of All Saints and School building in the city's Harlem neighborhood. The relocation will allow the school's capacity to grow from 500 to 700 students from grades 6th through 12th beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. The school's new campus will feature 40 classrooms and offices, a sports room, science labs, a cafeteria, an outdoor communal courtyard, and an area called the "Great Hall" for all school assemblies and performances. "The kids of Harlem should have access to opportunity and a quality education and deserve to learn on a campus that reflects the level of excellence we aspire for them to achieve," Combs said in a statement. A longtime education advocate and Harlem native, Combs opened the Harlem charter school in 2016. The Church of All Saints and School were closed by the archdiocese of New York in 2015 and the church was deconsecrated two years later.