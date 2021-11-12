New parking deck downtown will cost more than anticipated, Fayetteville City Council hears

FAYETTEVILLE -- Construction of a parking deck downtown could run at least $2.9 million over the $10 million budget the city had anticipated, City Council members heard during an agenda-setting session Tuesday.

The council likely has two options to make up the difference, Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker said. It can either use more money for the deck from the $31.6 million cultural arts corridor bond issue voters approved in 2019 or pull from unreserved money in the city's general fund. Becker projected the general fund will have about $11.8 million in unreserved money at the end of the year.

The city also is waiting to see what it may receive from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package Congress passed last week. Construction of the deck and arts corridor is scheduled to take a few years, and in that time money from the infrastructure package may become available for the projects, he said.

"We can examine other ways to help support the corridor," Becker said. "But if we're going to build it, these costs are rising dramatically the longer we wait."

The pandemic has caused labor and supply shortages, mainly in concrete and steel, resulting in escalating costs, Becker said. Engineers already cut $1.1 million out of the design for the parking deck, but the city is still looking at a projected construction cost over the $10 million budget. The city came up with a $10 million estimate in 2018, before the pandemic started, he said. The additional $2.9 million estimate came from bids the city received from construction contractors.

The City Council has on its Tuesday agenda a $1.25 million contract with Nabholz Construction to start site work at the northwest corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue, the planned location of the deck. Work at the site is scheduled to start the week of Nov. 22. The item is on the consent agenda, meaning unless a council member wants to put it among new business, it will be approved with several other items without discussion.

If the council approves the site work package Tuesday, a deal between the city and the owners of the lot at Dickson Street and West Avenue will close that week. The City Council approved a framework for a deal in March. City staff, attorneys, private property owners Greg House and Ted Belden and their consultants have worked to finalize the language and all the technical aspects since.

The closing date is the only way the parking deck is connected to the deal, Chief of Staff Susan Norton said. Cost overruns on the deck or how the city will pay for it have no bearing on the deal moving forward, she said.

"We are in lock step," Norton said. "As soon as we have council action on moving forward with that one particular package, we will set the closing date. It should be next week. There's really nothing holding us up."

The framework the council approved included 330 public spaces at the deck, with space reserved for a police substation. House and Belden will retain ownership space on the ground floor for retail and commercial use.

House and Belden also will reserve the right to build sixth and seventh floors on the deck. The two have plans to build some kind of mixed-use building with a hospitality component at the immediate northwest corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue, where the Farmers and Merchant train bank sits, according to Sterling Hamilton, who has served as a broker on the deal. The land for the hospitality building is not included in the deal with the city.

A conservation easement will be placed on the depot building housing Chipotle to protect it from demolition. The freight building that once housed Arsaga's cannot have anything built over it for at least seven years. Arsaga's closed its location at the freight building in August.

House and Belden will receive $250,000 from the city for the portion of land it wants to use for the parking deck. Farmers and Merchants bank will receive $100,000 for a portion of land it owns that the deck will need.

The $10 million budget for the deck was not included in the language of the bond issue voters approved in April 2019, Becker said. The entire issue was $31.6 million to build the arts corridor downtown -- now being called the Ramble -- and a parking deck. The deck will replace the 290 spaces lost once the Walton Arts Center parking lot becomes a gathering space for the arts corridor. Construction on the gathering space won't begin until the parking deck is finished.

The projected timeline is to finish the deck by January 2023 and finish the gathering space plaza by early 2024.