NEWS IN BRIEF

Airport event aims to draw contractors

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field will host a free outreach event Tuesday to enlist additional small and minority businesses to work with in 2022.

Participants will learn about contract opportunities and how to become certified as a disadvantaged business enterprise, according to an airport news release. Contract opportunities include web and graphic design, legal services, engineering, government affairs, interior design, waste management and vending.

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn-Airport, 3201 Bankhead Drive. Registration is required at clintonairport.com .

“Clinton National Airport and our governing body, the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, are committed to increasing opportunities for disadvantaged, small, minority and women-owned businesses,” said Bryan Malinowski, executive director. “We’re focused on helping strengthen businesses so they can ultimately compete at a larger level within the marketplace.”

— Noel Oman

Walmart touts hiring of vets and spouses

Walmart Inc. said Thursday that it hired a record number of veterans and military spouses in the last quarter, which ended Oct. 31.

The Bentonville-based retailer hired nearly 30,000 in the third quarter — more than in any single quarter in the company’s history, said Brynt Parmenter, Walmart’s senior director of military and STEM programs.

In a corporate blog post, Parmenter said Walmart and Sam’s Club have hired more than 400,000 veterans and military spouses since 2013.

Once hired, he said, the company supports these employees through an associate resource group where they can share information and hold networking and education events.

Another Walmart initiative aimed at attracting and providing opportunities for the nation’s military veterans and the spouses of those who serve involves work with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Walmart offers corporate fellowships through the chamber’s Hiring Our Heroes program. Fellows get professional experiences at Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club, supply chain and global tech divisions.

— Serenah McKay

26.55 increase lifts state index to 834.41

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 834.41, up 26.55.

“Equities opened near the highs for the session but drifted lower through the day to close relatively unchanged in quiet trading with the materials and information technology sectors outperforming while the U.S. Treasury market was closed for Veterans Day,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.