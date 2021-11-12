Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Luis Cuevas, 19, of 3519 S. Stoney Point Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Cuevas was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Colton Slay, 19, of 5165 Arkansas 21 North in Berryville was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Slay was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Joshua Morrell, 25, of 20 Carroll County 254 in Berryville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Morrell was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.